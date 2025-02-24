Reenlistment of SGT Darrel Blount

The 7th Signal Command (Theater) would like to congratulate to SGT Darrel Blount on his reenlistment! His dedication to serving our nation and supporting the mission exemplifies the strength and professionalism of the U.S. Army. Here's to the next chapter of excellence and leadership!
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 10:01
|Story ID:
|491883
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
