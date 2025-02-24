Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment of SGT Darrel Blount

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Story by sarah williams 

    7th Signal Command

    The 7th Signal Command (Theater) would like to congratulate to SGT Darrel Blount on his reenlistment! His dedication to serving our nation and supporting the mission exemplifies the strength and professionalism of the U.S. Army. Here's to the next chapter of excellence and leadership!

    #7thSignalCommand #ArmyStrong #Reenlistment #ServiceAndSacrifice

