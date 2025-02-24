Commitment to excellence: Engineer leads the way

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The U.S. Air Force is best known for flying, fighting, and winning because of the impact and leadership of men and women who volunteer to serve their country. Some Airmen stand out and set themselves apart in their service because they embody a commitment to excellence.



One of these Airmen is Maj. Scott Guerin, who was recently recognized as the Air Force’s 2024 Civil Engineer Field Grade Officer of the Year and winner of the Maj. Gen. L. Dean Fox award.



Maj. Gen. L. Dean Fox served as the Air Force Civil Engineer, the top officer amongst all Air Force Civil Engineers, from 2003 until his retirement from the Air Force in 2006. The award is given to the top CE FGO every year who excels in leadership and job performance, technical competence, innovation and resourcefulness, and positively contributes to climate, culture, and teamwork.



Guerin hails from Massachusetts and received his commissioning from Norwich University in Connecticut and entered active duty in January 2015. He later went on to receive Masters degrees from Virginia Tech and the Air Force Institute of Technology where his disciplines were in structural engineering and construction management respectively.



He is deployed to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., where he is the 19th CES operations flight commander.



Behind every successful installation, there is a CE squadron who shoulders the work of keeping infrastructure upright, facilities effectively managed, and are capable of weathering any storm.



For Guerin and his team at Little Rock, one of the special moments during the previous year, irony aside, was getting the base ready for a winter storm.



“The year started with preparation and response to a record setting winter storm,” Guerin said. “We were able to receive an accurate weather forecast and prepared the base. Because of our preparation, we were able to substantially reduce damage and restore flying operations within three days.”



Another significant achievement for Guerin came when his squadron received an invitation to send a team to the Air Force Readiness Challenge X event at Tyndall AFB, Florida. The six-day challenge tested several CE teams across the U.S. Air Force in more than 25 engineering skills, ranging from firefighting to runway repair. Despite a short notice notification, they managed to assemble a team and finished in the top third of the competition.



“Within only a few weeks, we fielded a team that placed top third and outpaced teams who had more than double our training time,” Guerin said. “Our amazing team continues to conquer challenges and push their limits to new heights every day.”



Air Force civil engineers are a tight knit group, and Guerin will be the first to share that this award is in thanks to having the right teammates and leaders around him.



“This is a humbling experience, which substantiated the strength of my team,” Guerin said. “It shows that my leaders put me in the right place at the right time, and that my team rose to the challenge every step of the way. This recognition makes me want to strive even harder to prove I am worthy of receiving it.”



In his current role, Guerin serves as the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, where he serves as the principal advisor to the squadron commander to develop and execute strategic plans and objectives.



His squadron commander, Lt Col David Murley shared that he knew immediately upon their arrival for deployment that they would work well together.



“Scott leads with a sense of purpose, attention to detail, and a great amount of care for people,” Murley said. “He attacks every task with purpose, passion, and a desire to leave things better than he found them.”



Guerin continues to showcase his commitment to excellence at the most critical time caring for a deployed team and Airmen who get after the mission day-in and day-out.



“Our teams have done large scale exercises with the host nation and we have even leveraged troop labor for large scale airfield repair,” Guerin said. “We are operating the DODs only solar light airfield, and much more high impact accomplishments.”



Murley shared that having a leader like Guerin in the squadron is critical and is the grease that lets the gears of the squadron work together.



“Maj. Guerin loves to coach and teach people,” Murley said. “He invests time in others so that they can succeed and grow. This investment results in great performance and maximizes development of our Airmen.”



As Guerin continues to support the mission and his Airmen, the future of the Air Force Civil Engineer family will rest on a strong foundation as leaders alike commit to building a strong cohesive team.



“Part of the CE culture is to continue pushing forward to accomplish the next objective,” Guerin said. “We owe it to our troops, the Air Force, and the American people to continue developing ourselves and others, to be ready to take on any challenge.”



For Guerin, his next steps are to finish the deployment strong and shortly after returning home, transition to the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College as part of an Air University Fellowship. There he will go to school and then have an opportunity to develop the Air Force’s future leaders as either an instructor at Officer Training School, Squadron Officer School or Air Command and Staff College during his instructor year.



Maj. Guerin and CE’s annual award recipients will be recognized at the 2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Awards Banquet on March 05, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

