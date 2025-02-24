NMCB 1 Enhances Readiness Through RADR MEET Training at Morón Air Base

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, participate in an Airfield Damage Repair exercise, Feb. 1-8, 2025, at Morón Air Base with Spanish, Portuguese, and U.S. Air Force military forces to optimize airfield damage repair capabilities and enhance operational effectiveness in joint missions. 22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. see less | View Image Page

Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 recently participated in a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) Mission Essential Equipment Training (MEET) event at Morón Air Base, Spain, from Feb. 1-8, 2025.



The training, hosted by the Partner Engagement Section, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces Europe Civil Engineering Division, provided hands-on instruction in rapid debris removal, crater repair, and spall damage mitigation.



NMCB 1 personnel joined Air Force engineers from Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Lajes Air Base, Portugal; and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, as well as Spanish and Portuguese Air Force personnel. This multinational training effort improved airfield damage repair capabilities, ensuring that U.S. and allied forces can quickly restore operational airfields in contested environments.



"The RADR MEET program provided our Seabees with invaluable experience working alongside our Air Force counterparts and allied partners," said Ens. Arizona Lenski, RADR MEET team lead. "These engagements are critical in refining our expeditionary engineering skills and maintaining operational effectiveness in austere environments."



The 435th CTS, part of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), led the RADR training by simulating real-world scenarios where personnel rapidly repaired damaged runways to restore flight operations.



Seabees operated heavy construction equipment, practiced rapid debris removal, and executed crater and spall repair techniques, which involve fixing surface-level damage and reinforcing weakened concrete, under time-sensitive conditions.



"Our collaboration with NMCB 1 and allied forces at Morón Air Base showcases our commitment to readiness and joint-force cooperation," said Tech Sgt. James Healy, 435th CTS trainer. "The ability to quickly restore airfield operations following an attack or natural disaster is essential to sustaining airpower in forward-deployed locations."



The training aligns with NATO's broader objectives of strengthening airfield damage repair (ADR) capabilities among member nations, helping airfields stay operational during emergencies.



NATO has emphasized the need for rapid intervention strategies, including crater repair, facility restoration, and infrastructure reinforcement. Periodic multinational exercises, such as the RADR MEET, support this initiative by standardizing repair procedures and fostering interoperability among allied forces.



U.S. Air Force Col. Carina Harrison, 65th Air Base Group commander, said that from her perspective, the biggest takeaway from the week of training was partnership.



"In the future I’m looking to build upon the partnership with our NATO allies," said Harrison. "It’s crucially important that we’re teaming with each other so that we’ll be able to defeat an enemy at a moment’s notice."



The training supports the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment’s ongoing efforts to expand relationships with the 435th CTS and Allies, build interoperability between military engineers of different Services and nations, and hone warfighting concepts critical to NATO. Similar RADR training events are being conducted across Europe, further bolstering multinational response capabilities.



NMCB 1 is part of the Naval Construction Force, specializing in expeditionary construction, engineering, and combat service support. The battalion remains forward-deployed, supporting U.S. and allied operations across multiple theaters.



22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest.