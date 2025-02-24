51st FW assets participate in CALFEX with U.S. and ROK Army

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons joined forces with U.S. and Republic of Korea Army to execute a combined arms live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4-24, 2025.



A CALFEX is a joint live-fire exercise incorporating small arms, vehicle-mounted systems, indirect fire systems, and rotary and fixed-winged aircraft support to evaluate a unit’s ability to coordinate and execute tactical operations.



“The 51st Fighter Wing’s part in this training will provide a rare occasion for the Stryker Brigade to plan and incorporate fixed wing air support into its scheme of maneuver,” explained U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Murphy, 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment ground liaison officer for the 51st FW. “Having A-10s and F-16s work with attached JTACs (joint tactical air controllers) and Army joint fire supporters provides an invaluable training opportunity, allowing them the chance to enhance their ability to plan and execute close air support.”



With the A-10 Thunderbolt II scheduled to depart the Korean Peninsula by the end of 2025, this CALFEX was one of the last opportunities for the 8th Army to integrate with them. As the 25th FS begins its phased withdrawal, unit leadership emphasized the importance of passing on lessons learned to the units that will continue CAS missions.



“In the A-10 community, our priority in any given fight is to ensure the safety and security of our brothers and sisters-in-arms on the ground,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Hidalgo, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot. “That all starts with cultivating a fundamental level of trust between us. Working regularly with the 8th Army allows us to ‘practice how we play’ and fosters an environment where all participants have a ‘how can we do better tomorrow?’ attitude.”



The inclusion of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 36th FS in this iteration of CALFEX provided many opportunities to exchange knowledge and techniques critical to maintaining operational readiness in the defense of the peninsula.



Murphy explained that the primary objective of this unique joint and combined training exercise was to strengthen interoperability while validating U.S. Army’s systems and personnel readiness.



“The execution of this CALFEX also contributes significantly to show the U.S.’s iron-clad resolve to the U.S.-ROK alliance and collective deterrence efforts on the Korean Peninsula,” emphasized Murphy.



The opportunity to work side-by-side with the ROKA and other U.S. military branches enhances overall effectiveness by improving the team’s understanding of partner-nation tactics, capabilities, and joint operations, ensuring a unified defense posture on the Korean Peninsula.

