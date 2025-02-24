Cultivating leaders: Washington Air National Guard's weekend of professional development and celebration

Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Burke | A panel of experienced leadership advisors and military leaders, address participants...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Burke | A panel of experienced leadership advisors and military leaders, address participants of the 2025 Washington Air National Guard Professional Development event in Tacoma, Wash., March 1, 2025. Every year a committee of Washington Air National Guard personnel plan a weekend for developing Airmen leadership and professional skills and it culminates in an awards banquet that recognizes the top performing Airmen and units during the previous calendar year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke) see less | View Image Page

Once a year, Airmen of the Washington Air National Guard have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills before dimming the lights for an evening of well-earned accolades. The WA ANG’s Annual Professional Development Weekend in Tacoma, Wash., February 28 to March 2, wasn’t just another calendar entry—it was a chance to invest in the next generation of Airmen and shine a spotlight on those already making a difference.



“I'm incredibly pleased with the results of our 2025 professional development weekend,” said Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Washington Air National Guard Commander. “The team's vision this year was to take the building blocks from the past several years and apply theory to practical application. I firmly believe that our experiences this weekend will make for higher levels of wartime readiness for leaders at every level. Thanks to the cadre from across the state for all their hard work putting together an awesome training opportunity.”



Over three days, roughly 400 Airmen traded their normal training routine for intensive sessions led by a panel of experienced leadership advisors and military leaders. Among them, retired U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Stovall, founder and president of F.H.L Leadership Group, shared insights gleaned from a distinguished career. Participants then customized their experience, selecting workshops that delved into the intricacies of the military decision making process, fostering a positive organizational culture, and mastering the art of effective strategy.



“I really liked the panel where we were able to ask questions to leadership. Col. [Angela] Gentry got down to a personal level with people and it was easy to relate to,” said Tech. Sgt. Amanda Kendrick, 141st Medical Group, medical admin technician. "She gave some really great advice on empathy and giving people the benefit of the doubt, something that spoke to me personally.”



The professional development sessions concluded with "Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific," an interactive, multi-domain simulation designed to illustrate the complexities of modern air combat.



As the workshops concluded on the second day, the focus shifted from professional development to celebrating the Airmen's dedication and achievements at the annual awards banquet featuring guest speaker, retired Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Jeremy Horn.



The following personnel and units received state-level awards during the event and will go on to compete at the Air National Guard level:



Airman of the Year:

Senior Airmen Carson Taylor, 194th Wing



NCO of the Year:

Staff Sgt. Connor McMurray, 141st Air Refueling Wing



SNCO of the Year:

Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schrader, 141st Air Refueling Wing



First Sergeant of the Year:

Master Sgt. Caitlyn Ames, 141st Air Refueling Wing



CGO of the Year:

1st Lt. Crystal Cronoble, 141st Air Refueling Wing



Civilian Category 1 Employee of the Year:

Brandi Moeller, 141st Air Refueling Wing



Civilian Category 2 Employee of the Year:

Justin Ellis, 194th Wing



Honor Guard Member of the Year:

Master Sgt. Jacob Dille, 225th Air Defense Group



Staff Office of the Year:

141st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs



Flight of the Year:

248th Civil Engineer Flight, 194th Wing



Squadron of the Year:

225th Support Squadron, Western Air Defense Sector



“I'm so proud of the Airmen of the WA ANG and their myriad accomplishments over the past year,” Borchers said. “Team Washington never ceases to amaze me with their energy, resourcefulness, and ability to hit a home run every time they go to the plate. Huge congratulations to all of our award nominees and winners.”