Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Ready Airmen are Well Fed at Homestead

    Field Kitchen Operations at EXERCISE MOSAIC GECKO II

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes | Tech. Sgt. Cheick Kaba, 482 Services Squadron (left), checks the temperature of an...... read more read more

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes 

    482d Fighter Wing

    The Mission Ready Airmen initiative is well underway across the U.S. Air Force, ensuring service members possess the skills needed to succeed in combat. That ethos is surely reflected at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, where 482d Fighter Wing warriors are honing their Agile Combat Employment skills during Exercise Mosaic Gecko II. 

    In keeping with the ‘Beds, Beans, and Bullets’ model of any military operation, airmen need a place to rest, three meals a day, and the tools needed to complete their tasks. Without any one of those three critical components, the mission fails. For this reason, keeping troops fed and fueled for the mission is paramount. This is a concept the 482d Services Squadron understands very well, so during this weeklong, base-wide combat exercise, their field kitchen is keeping the mission advancing, one hot meal at a time. 

    “We’re doing our best to keep the exercise moving by providing fresh meals throughout the day - breakfast, lunch, and dinner - and ensuring that our services airmen performing the exercise are keeping the combat mentality,” said Tech. Sgt. Elias Nunez, Field Kitchen NCOIC. He also noted that this real-world training is invaluable to younger airmen who have never worked in austere conditions.

    As the supervisor of this operation, its success depends on his team’s ability to operate within established health guidelines, which means food safety is at the forefront of his mind. Nunez has a very clear understanding of how quickly food poisoning can impact the mission. “If the maintenance squadron goes down due to a foodborne illness, then we can’t get planes in the air,” said Nunez. For an Air Force base, that would lead to a critical mission failure.

    Thanks to Nunez and his team, the 482d Fighter Wing is well-fed, and the skies over Homestead Air Reserve Base are filled with the sound of the fierce F-16 Fighting Falcon. Through exercises like Mosaic Gecko II, the Services team and the base at large now have sharpened expeditionary skills and a greater mission-ready mindset.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 16:13
    Story ID: 491865
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 136
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Ready Airmen are Well Fed at Homestead, by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Field Kitchen Operations at EXERCISE MOSAIC GECKO II
    Field Kitchen Operations at EXERCISE MOSAIC GECKO II
    Field Kitchen Operations at EXERCISE MOSAIC GECKO II
    Field Kitchen Operations at EXERCISE MOSAIC GECKO II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Kitchen
    Agile Combat Support
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Agile Combat Employment
    Exercise Mosaic Gecko II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download