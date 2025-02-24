From Marine to Airman: A Service Member’s Journey in Vehicle Maintenance

Photo By Michael Crane | Tech. Sgt. Mark Wilson is a heavy mobile equipment mechanic assigned to the 139th...... read more read more Photo By Michael Crane | Tech. Sgt. Mark Wilson is a heavy mobile equipment mechanic assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle maintenance shop, Missouri Air National Guard, on Feb. 27, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane) see less | View Image Page

At first glance, Tech. Sgt. Mark Wilson, 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, looks like a seasoned mechanic—his uniform smudged with grease and his hands calloused from working beneath the hood of a truck in the motor pool. What sets him apart isn’t just his expertise in vehicle maintenance, it's his journey from Marine to Airman.



Wilson, now a dedicated vehicle maintenance technician, spent the first four years of his military career in the Marine Corps as an engineer equipment operator. Wilson operated heavy equipment vehicles in both deployed and day-to-day mission environments.



“I was a heavy equipment operator, operating big equipment like the road graders and the ATs [articulated trucks] you see over at aerial port,” said Wilson. “But ours had bucket attachments for dirt moving, so we did dozers, as well, and excavators.”



After completing his service with the Marines, Wilson had no plans to rejoin the military. He found himself eating dinner with a member of the 139th Airlift Wing and plans changed for him.



“I was just at a family dinner, and an old chief that worked out here in aerial port convinced me to come out,” said Wilson.



Now part of a vehicle maintenance unit, Wilson’s Marine background brings a unique perspective to the team. His time in the Marine Corps provided him with valuable experience in operating the vehicles and machinery he now works on.



“It’s the complete opposite of what I did before. I was the operator then, but I, also, worked with a maintenance group that worked on all the equipment that we broke, so I’m, now, doing what they did,” said Wilson.



Despite the shift in branch culture, Wilson finds fulfillment in his new role and would make the same choices again if given the chance.



“I think everybody should at least give it a shot and do at least one enlistment, because I think you get a lot of opportunities,” said Wilson. “Even if you don’t really like the military, you still have the opportunities it gives you afterwards. I'd definitely say, go for it.”



For Wilson, the transition from Marine to Airman wasn’t only about switching uniforms—it was about embracing a new chapter in service to his country. As he tightens a bolt on the engine in front of him, one thing is clear: no matter the branch, or job, his dedication to the mission remains the same.