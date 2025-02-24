Uncertainty to Stability: Staff Sgt. Kyle Hardenstein’s Journey in the Air National Guard

Staff Sgt. Kyle Hardenstein did not always see himself in a military uniform. In fact, before enlisting in the Air National Guard in June 2018, he was on a different path—one that involved architectural design.



“I was kind of in a spot where I didn’t know what I wanted to do exactly,” Hardenstein said. “I was trying to pursue an architectural design career…but I was told that it might be kind of hard to do.”



Uncertain about his future, Hardenstein sought a career that would provide stability and the foundation he needed for his long-term goals. A friend, already serving in the Air National Guard, introduced him to the opportunities available here at the 139th Maintenance Squadron.



Encouraged by the prospect of a hands-on career, Hardenstein found a natural fit in aircraft structural maintenance. His background in design and mechanics—honed through his studies at Hillyard Technical Center in automotive technology—helped him transition seamlessly into the field.



“There’s a lot of design in this career field too,” he said. “Having that architecture background kind of helped, but I also have a mechanical background. This career field is very hands-on, so it fit really well for me.”



Hardenstein has embraced the challenges and rewards of his role. From repairing structural components on aircraft to fabricating essential parts, his work is critical to maintaining operational readiness. His responsibilities also extend beyond aircraft maintenance, contributing to base improvements and supporting other units in need of fabrication solutions.



His service has also taken him beyond Missouri. In 2022, Hardenstein ventured to Germany for his first overseas assignment and has participated in temporary duty assignments (TDYs) to Key West, Florida and Mississippi.



“It’s really awesome to be able to go somewhere cool and not have to worry about the bank account,” he said. “It’s an experience and opportunity not a lot of people get to have.”



As he continues to grow in his career, Hardenstein has stepped into a leadership role, taking on greater responsibilities as a staff sergeant.



“I definitely feel like I have taken on a lot more responsibility,” he said.

While he initially did not envision a long-term military career, his perspective has changed. Now, he sees himself serving for at least 20 years.



“When I first joined, I didn’t think I’d be able to do the full 20,” Hardenstein said. “But as I’ve been here longer, 20 doesn’t seem that bad.”



For those unsure about their career path, Hardenstein encourages exploring military service. He credits the Air National Guard for providing him with discipline, structure and a strong foundation for his future.



“I’d probably tell them about my situation in the beginning, what kind of drove me to joining and the strong foundation it helped me build,” he said. “Then I’d just tell them everything the Guard has to offer.”



From uncertainty to stability, Hardenstein’s journey stands as a testament to the opportunities the Air National Guard provides—turning uncertainty into a career built on service, skill and growth.

