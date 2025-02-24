The 104th Security Forces Squadron completed their physical health assessments, in a program known as PHAst Track, Feb. 28 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



PHAst Track is an expedited health assessment weekend that the wing puts on each year to ensure timely compliance with medical readiness requirements. Because of newly increased requirements for security forces personnel, their squadron participated a month early to ensure there would be no issues with scheduling.



Personnel go through a variety of assessments, including vision, dental, audiograms, spirometry, respirator fittings, and blood work. This ensures that Guardsmen are not only taking care of their health, but also utilizing their required personal protective equipment effectively.



Massachusetts Air National Guard Lt. Col. Stephen Burgess, commander of the 104th Medical Group, reminded participating Guardsmen of the importance of medical readiness.



“Current world events, reports from the field, and projected future missions all reinforce the need for every Airman, regardless of AFSC, to be diligent in maintaining their personal readiness,” Burgess said.



“As Guardsman, we need to be ready to respond at any time, and history shows that the proper readiness maximized both mission success and personal wellbeing.”



Burgess also wanted to shoutout his team for the excellent job in preparing for event, with special mention given to Master Sgt. Lupacchino as the coordinator.



The remainder of the wing will participate in the normal PHAst Track event during the April drill.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.02.2025 15:38 Story ID: 491860 Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron Undergoes PHAst Track for Medical Readiness, by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.