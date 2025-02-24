910th Airlift Wing annual awards banquet

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio -- The 910th Airlift Wing held its annual awards banquet, March 1, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The evening’s program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, excel in job performance and demonstrate high levels of personal achievement.



Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th Airlift Wing command chief, presented annual awards to the following:



Senior Airman Morgan E. Davis, 910th Maintenance Squadron, Airman of the Year



Tech. Sgt. Arica M. Sims, 910th Security Forces Squadron, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year



Master Sgt. Brittany N. Merrow, 910th Mission Support Group, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year



Senior Master Sgt. John W. Davis, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, First Sergeant of the Year



Capt. Christopher J. Reich, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Company Grade Officer of the Year



Camy Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing Key Support Liaison of the Year



Chandra M. Brode, 910th Airlift Wing, Junior Civilian of the Year



Sheryl Y. DeJean, 910th Maintenance Group, Senior Civilian of the Year



The 910th Airlift Wing would also like to give a special thanks to Youngstown State University Vice President of Strategic Communications and Chief of Staff Capt. Tim Harrington (ret.) as the evening’s guest speaker. Harrington shared his servant leadership experience and advice as a retired U.S. Navy captain.

