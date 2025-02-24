Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    910th Airlift Wing annual awards banquet

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Story by Capt. Donald Hatheway 

    910th Airlift Wing

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio -- The 910th Airlift Wing held its annual awards banquet, March 1, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The evening’s program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, excel in job performance and demonstrate high levels of personal achievement.

    Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th Airlift Wing command chief, presented annual awards to the following:

    Senior Airman Morgan E. Davis, 910th Maintenance Squadron, Airman of the Year

    Tech. Sgt. Arica M. Sims, 910th Security Forces Squadron, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

    Master Sgt. Brittany N. Merrow, 910th Mission Support Group, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

    Senior Master Sgt. John W. Davis, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, First Sergeant of the Year

    Capt. Christopher J. Reich, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Company Grade Officer of the Year

    Camy Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing Key Support Liaison of the Year

    Chandra M. Brode, 910th Airlift Wing, Junior Civilian of the Year

    Sheryl Y. DeJean, 910th Maintenance Group, Senior Civilian of the Year

    The 910th Airlift Wing would also like to give a special thanks to Youngstown State University Vice President of Strategic Communications and Chief of Staff Capt. Tim Harrington (ret.) as the evening’s guest speaker. Harrington shared his servant leadership experience and advice as a retired U.S. Navy captain.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 13:21
    Story ID: 491858
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Airlift Wing annual awards banquet, by Capt. Donald Hatheway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download