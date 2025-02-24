VOLSPARK: Igniting Innovation Across the Base

Courtesy Photo | The VOLSPARK logo features a bold, retro design symbolizing innovation and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The VOLSPARK logo features a bold, retro design symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Its typography and elements reflect the initiative's mission to drive creative solution and technological advancements while honoring the heritage of the Wing. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

Innovation isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a mission. At McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Airmen are stepping up to solve critical challenges through VolSpark, a program designed to implement solutions across the enterprise.



By pairing Airmen with Six Sigma Green Belt training and leveraging funding opportunities through ARCWERX, VolSpark is making a measurable impact in addressing the base’s most pressing issues.



VolSpark serves as a conduit for innovative problem-solving, providing Airmen with the tools and resources to develop and implement solutions that enhance operational effectiveness.



Capt. Kelsi Davis, Wing Process Manager, emphasized its significance: “VolSpark is about empowering Airmen to take ownership of challenges they see daily and find real, sustainable solutions. It’s not just about ideas—it’s about execution.”



One key component of VolSpark is the integration of Six Sigma Green Belt training, an extensive program that equips participants with process improvement skills. Through this training, Airmen learn to analyze inefficiencies, optimize workflows, and implement data-driven strategies to enhance mission readiness.



One of VolSpark’s recent success stories highlights the power of this initiative in action. SrA Welsey Pitts, a participant in the program , identified a critical safety concern on sloping terrain where traditional lawn maintenance posed a hazard to personnel. Through the Six Sigma Green Belt framework, he proposed the acquisition of a robotic mower to mitigate safety risks and improve efficiency. After securing funding and successfully testing the concept, a fleet of robotic mowers is now being deployed across the base, reducing manpower requirements and increasing safety.



Capt. Daniel Simmons, Wing Innovation Representative, sees this as a testament to the program’s effectiveness. “What we’re seeing is a real, tangible impact. This isn’t just theoretical—it’s operational. Airmen are identifying problems, applying problem-solving techniques acquired through training, and delivering solutions that directly enhance mission capabilities.”



For Airmen interested in developing their problem-solving and leadership skills, the opportunity is open. The Air Force offers free Six Sigma Green Belt training, providing an invaluable skillset that extends beyond military service.



“We want Airmen to know that this training is accessible and applicable,” said Capt. Davis. “The skills they gain here are not just for today’s challenges—they’re for a lifetime of innovation.”



Whether you have an idea that could transform operations or want to gain valuable process improvement skills, VolSpark offers a path forward. Learn more about the program and how you can get involved at https://usaf.opusworks.com/public/index.asp.