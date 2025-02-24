109th MPAD generates energy, excitement prior to field exercise

Photo By Spc. Annie Riley | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Annie Riley | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, engage in a basic generator class and practice setting up field equipment at a motorpool at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2025. These Soldiers are preparing for a field training exercise in the spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - When service members paint a mental image of the public affairs field, most imagine photographers who spend a short amount of time with their unit and who return to cozy offices later.



Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, spent some time familiarizing themselves with their heavy equipment as they prepare for a field training exercise this Spring.



During their drill weekend here, March 1, 2025, they engaged in a basic generator class and practiced setting up field equipment they will need to be successful during that exercise. The training not only helped educate Soldiers on the equipment they will use and rely on in the field, but to also familiarize and understand just how much they need to be prepared for if they would deploy.



“Considering I have no experience with any type of mechanical equipment or generators, I think it was very helpful” said Spc. Skylin Simpson, a junior enlisted Soldier in the unit. “I feel it’s helped me understand more of what I’ll have to prepare for in the field with the things we need to bring and having to rely on our limited equipment for power.”



The training teaches Soldiers the necessary operations and maintenance of generators, what to do if a generator-related emergency occurs, how to set up field equipment and what they must be prepared for when they are in the field. The Army National Guard conducts monthly and annual training to ensure Soldiers meet all standards of readiness.