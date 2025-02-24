Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) One, arrived in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a scheduled port visit, March 2.



The visit to Busan exemplifies the U.S. commitment to the region, further enhancing relationships with ROK leaders and the local population.



“An aircraft carrier port visit demonstrates our commitment to the alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, CSG-1. “Our alliance remains the linchpin of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula, and we are dedicated to working with our ROK Navy counterparts to ensure stability in the region.”



For 250 years, the U.S. Navy has forged enduring alliances that are essential to its maritime warfighting capabilities. These partnerships have allowed us to project power, protect sea lanes, and safeguard global security.



Additionally, the visit provides the opportunity for strike group Sailors and civilians to rest and recharge while being able to experience the city of Busan. During the port visit, Vinson is scheduled to host ship tours for several U.S. and ROK leaders, conduct multiple key leader engagements ashore, and participate in community relations and sporting events.



“We are excited to pay another visit to the Republic of Korea, and we are grateful to the people of Busan for such a warm welcome,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Vinson. “Our Sailors look forward to participating in professional engagements and community service projects while meeting and engaging with the local community of South Korea.”



Prior to their Busan port call, CSG-1 participated in Pacific Steller 2025, a multi-large deck event in the Philippine Sea. The exercise provided the strike group the opportunity to work and train alongside allies and partners to include the French Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, fostering the alliance and maritime security in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



CSG-1 consists of Vinson, embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) One, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



