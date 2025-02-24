CVW-2 Conducts Change of Command in the East China Sea

East China Sea - Capt. Eric Bell relieved Capt. Timothy Myers as Commander of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 during an underway change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), March 2.



Myers successfully completed his command tour, which included Rim of the Pacific 2024, and two Western Pacific deployments leading the “Air Wing of the Future” in support of Commander, 3rd Fleet, Commander, 7th Fleet and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 objectives.



“The key to CVW-2’s success is empowered and highly capable Sailors,” said Myers. “Our precision warfighting machines are nothing without the expertise and hard work you invest in them every day.”



During Myers’ 33-month tour as both commander and deputy, the Sailors of CVW-2 deployed twice flying 14,299 sorties, totaling 27,811 flight hours, and achieving a 95.49 percent embarked sortie completion rate across nine flying squadrons. Additionally, he spearheaded multiple Naval Aviation Enterprise advancements to include: the F-35's first operational GBU-54 employment, the fleet’s first Long Range Anti-Ship Missile software validation test on BLK II and BLK III F/A-18E/F aircraft, routine AIM-174B operations during RIMPAC 2024, and the fleet’s first expenditure of ALQ-260 countermeasures by an F-35 squadron.



“As all of you have seen here on deployment, carrier aviation requires unmatched levels of teamwork,” Myers recollected. “We all complement each other as specialists in our field, and together, prove that a Carrier Strike Group is the most lethal and versatile integrated fighting force in the Department of Defense.”



Under Myers’ leadership, CVW-2 consistently delivered exceptional results, including exchange ratios significantly better than the CVW average during Air Wing Fallon, a record-breaking Blue Water Certification in just two days during the sustainment exercise, and the lowest mishap rate of any CVW in fiscal year 2024.



“I am so very grateful to have served at sea with each and every one of you, but leave you in the very capable hands of Capt. Eric Bell,” Myers continued. “Capt. Bell and I have served together for the last 15 months, and I assure you that there is no more professional or capable officer ready to lead CVW-2 into the future.”



Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, CSG-1, presided over the ceremony and thanked Myers for a job well done.



"Capt. Myers, it has been an honor to work with you, as you led and developed the most lethal, combat credible and ready carrier air wing in the fleet. The success and accomplishments of Carrier Air Wing 2 as America's air wing of the future are a direct reflection of your superior leadership and dedication to duty," said Wosje. "Today we thank you for a job well done as you hand over the reins to Capt. Bell, a talented leader, ready to take the helm and continue to build on the great success of Team Broadsword."



Myers was awarded the Legion of Merit for his superior accomplishments and will report to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations next.



“I want to personally thank Capt. Myers for his dedicated leadership and development of the exceptionally tough, professional and committed team in CVW-2,” said Bell. “I am proud to have served as his deputy and very fortunate to assume command of a notably accomplished air wing, displaying the highest level of performance while deployed, due to his inspiring strategic vision.”



Bell takes command of CVW-2 after previously serving as commanding officer of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 113) and deputy commander of CVW-2. He has logged more than 2,500 flight hours in 14 different aircraft, is qualified to fly in both the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and F/A-18F Super Hornet, and is a graduate of the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Weapons School and U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School.



“I am honored and humbled to take command of CVW-2,” Bell added. “The officers, chiefs and Sailors on this team impress me every day with their extraordinary professionalism and achievements. You have my deepest gratitude for everything you do to continue enhancing CVW-2 as we execute our mission, alongside our allies and partners, to defend freedom, preserve economic prosperity and keep the seas open and free.”



CVW-2 is assigned to CSG-1 and embarked aboard flagship USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). It consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, MH-60R/S Sea Hawk, and CMV-22B Osprey aircraft. CVW-2 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



CVW-2’s home station is Naval Air Station Lemoore. For more information, visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/Carrier-Air-Wing-CVW-2/

