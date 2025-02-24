Arctic Readiness in Action: TSC Arctic Fellows experience the harsh realities of the U.S. Arctic

Courtesy Photo | Three Arctic Fellows ventured into the heart of the American Arctic near Utqiagvik,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three Arctic Fellows ventured into the heart of the American Arctic near Utqiagvik, Alaska, January 2025. The trip was part of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies Arctic Fellowship Program’s Arctic Field Study and Orientation. Through site visits, local engagements, and direct exposure to extreme winter environments, participants gained deeper insight into the region’s operational challenges and security considerations. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In the dead of winter, where the sun refuses to rise and temperatures plunge to minus 17 degrees Fahrenheit, a group of U.S. service members ventured into the heart of the American Arctic. Their mission: immerse themselves in one of the harshest environments on Earth, gaining firsthand insight into Arctic operations, readiness, and strategic planning.



As part of the Ted Stevens Center’s Arctic Fellowship Program, the Arctic Field Study and Orientation, held Jan. 7-9, 2025, provided U.S. military members with an experiential understanding of Arctic conditions. Through site visits, local engagements, and direct exposure to extreme winter environments, participants gained deeper insight into the region’s operational challenges and security considerations.



Firsthand Exposure to Arctic Realities



"To get a glimpse of the Alaskan Arctic," said TSC Fellow and U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Caliva, when asked about the purpose of the trip. “It’s one thing to read about it, it’s another to taste, touch, and feel the Arctic in the most extreme conditions.” For many, this was their first time in Utqiagvik during the winter. TSC Fellow and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Jones, had previously visited in the summer but noted the stark contrast between seasons. “Everything as small as the roads—bumpy and nearly undrivable in the summer—were suddenly smoother when frozen over,” Jones noted. “You don’t realize how much easier it can be to move things and drive in the cold up there than in the summer.”



Experiences like traveling to Point Barrow, the northernmost point of the continental United States, provided the Fellows critical firsthand knowledge into the challenges of conducting military, defense, and security operations in the harsh Arctic environment. The journey also underscored the resilience of the local Indigenous communities who have thrived in this environment for generations.



At the Iñupiat Heritage Center, the Fellows spoke with community elders who shared stories of self-reliance and survival in an unforgiving landscape. "Trips that would require months of training for us were just another part of their way of life," Jones said. "That level of resilience is invaluable for military operators to understand."



Bridging Operational Gaps & Readiness



A key component of the trip was a tour of the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, a crucial element of the Distant Early Warning Line and NORAD’s mission. TSC Fellow and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Krakower, found the visit particularly eye-opening. "The Coast Guard is often seen as the primary Arctic service, but seeing the Air Force's role and their infrastructure up here gave me a much better understanding of how other branches contribute to Arctic security."



The Arctic environment poses unique operational challenges, particularly in mobility, infrastructure, and logistics. Fellows examined how Arctic infrastructure must be intentionally designed and maintained to function in extreme conditions.



For Caliva, one of the biggest takeaways was the intentionality behind Arctic infrastructure. "Everything from the way homes and buildings are constructed to how utilities are maintained has to be adapted for these conditions. The isolation and logistical challenges are something we often don’t fully grasp when planning operations from afar."



Beyond infrastructure, the trip provided an opportunity to assess existing capabilities and gaps in Arctic operations. The Fellows observed the capability of local search and rescue operations. “The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue teams are doing incredible work with limited resources,” Jones said. “Recognizing the strength of local and state capabilities is critical when planning Arctic operations.”



Enhancing Readiness for Future Arctic Operations



While the Arctic is often seen as a seasonal operating environment for U.S. forces, near-peer adversaries have demonstrated increasing capabilities in winter Arctic operations. Jones emphasized the importance of preparing for year-round engagement in the region. "Most of the Coast Guard's Arctic experience is in the summer, but with new assets like the Polar Security Cutters eventually coming online, we’re likely going to be operating in the Arctic much later into the year. Having this winter experience means when we’re asked to deploy in January, it won’t be our first time experiencing these conditions."



The importance of firsthand Arctic experience was echoed by all the Fellows. “There’s no substitute for experiencing the Arctic in its harshest conditions,” Caliva said. “Reading about it is one thing, but feeling the wind chill at negative 44 degrees, seeing how the cold affects your body and equipment, and understanding what it truly takes to survive and operate here is invaluable.”



Krakower stressed the need for greater collaboration with Indigenous Knowledge holders. "There's been a significant disconnect in trying to integrate Indigenous expertise into our operations. The Iñupiat have thrived in the Arctic for thousands of years. If we can find ways to work together, it will make us more effective."



“The folks in Utqiagvik are very proud Alaskans and very proud Americans,” Caliva said. “I think the U.S. writ large forgets that we’re an Arctic Nation, and when you are up there you understand that we are an Arctic Nation.”



The Future of Arctic Military Training



“We train with our allies in the European Arctic, but the American Arctic is a different environment,” Jones said.



As the U.S. Department of Defense refines its Arctic strategy, experiences like this one are crucial in shaping future operations. The Ted Stevens Center is leading the way in ensuring that military personnel assigned to Arctic operations have the knowledge, training, and exposure necessary to be effective.



“Book knowledge is great, but it needs to be coupled with firsthand experience,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Grant Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard Liaison and Arctic Fellows coordinator. “If you don’t understand how to dress, operate, or even survive in these conditions, you won’t be ready when the time comes to perform your mission.”



The Arctic Field Study and Orientation is just one component of the broader Arctic Fellowship program at the Ted Stevens Center. By combining academic research with real-world Arctic exposure, the program is equipping military leaders with the skills needed to navigate the rapidly evolving strategic landscape of the region.