TSC and Swedish Defence University enhance partnership, inaugurate Sweden Chair

Courtesy Photo | Director Randy “Church” Kee and a team from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Director Randy “Church” Kee and a team from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, at the beginning of February for a two-day engagement with the Swedish Defence University. To launch the engagement, Kee and SEDU Vice Chancellor Anders Callert signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Sweden Chair at the TSC. The National and Arctic Interest Chairs program formally incorporates distinguished Arctic experts into the TSC team and facilitates exchanges between the respective Arctic security practitioner networks. Through this MOU, the TSC and SEDU appointed Dr. Commander Stefan Lundqvist as the first Ted Stevens Center Sweden Chair. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Director Randy “Church” Kee and a team from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, at the beginning of February for a two-day engagement with the Swedish Defence University. The TSC and SEDU have a history of collaboration, including featuring speakers and presenters in conferences, courses, and exercises.



To launch the engagement, Kee and SEDU Vice Chancellor Anders Callert signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Sweden Chair at the TSC. The National and Arctic Interest Chairs program formally incorporates distinguished Arctic experts into the TSC team and facilitates exchanges between the respective Arctic security practitioner networks. Through this MOU, the TSC and SEDU appointed Dr. Commander Stefan Lundqvist as the first Ted Stevens Center Sweden Chair. He joins a network of other national and sector-specific chairs who contribute their expertise to the TSC and in return can leverage the TSC to advance their particular Arctic security efforts in a mutually-beneficial partnership.



Later that day, the TSC team introduced the center’s mission and activities to key Swedish stakeholders who had not previously interacted with the TSC. During this overview, Kee emphasized the dynamic security environment in the Arctic and the need for NATO allies to pay attention to the entire circumpolar Arctic, which includes NATO’s northeastern and western flanks. He also underscored how allies can work together to enhance each other’s understanding of the Arctic operational environment and the TSC’s role in building that cooperation. The TSC and SEDU continued the conversation that evening with senior leaders from the Swedish Defence Forces, U.S. Embassy, and other key Arctic practitioners.



On day two, the TSC and SEDU conducted a security dialogue looking at the future of Arctic security and deterrence. Panelists addressed questions of NATO’s role in the Arctic, the effect of disruptive and new technologies in strategic competition and how hybrid or grey zone activities might play out in the Arctic. Across these themes, experts wrestled with how to maintain security in the Arctic to ensure ongoing stability and prosperity for the region. At the conclusion, leaders from both sides summarized conclusions that pointed towards concrete actions for Arctic security practitioners.



The TSC and SEDU look forward to enhanced partnership to advance Arctic security issues of mutual interest.