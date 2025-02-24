ROK, USFK, CNFK embark USS Carl Vinson, exploring operations and capabilities

AT SEA – The Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flag ship for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, hosted Republic of Korea (ROK), U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Korea (CNFK) for a day-long embark to explore aircraft carrier operations and power projection capabilities, March 1.



Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, ROK Navy Rear Adm. Kim Jihoon, Deputy Commander of Republic of Korea Fleet, and other guests, met with Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, CSG-1, spoke to subject matter experts about carrier operations on the bridge and observed flight operations from the flight deck.



General Brunson emphasized the carrier strike group's capabilities and shared his thoughts on the critical role these forces play in maintaining regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also emphasized how they directly support USFK’s mission in the region.



"The Carl Vinson's carrier strike group operations demonstrate our commitment to bolster the defense of allies and partners and strengthen our ability to 'fight tonight and win.' This visit, especially when coupled with realistic all domain, joint and combined training, increases interoperability and ensures we build the readiness posture to deter aggression and maintain stability in the Republic of Korea and the region," Brunson said. "The Carl Vinson's presence here not only underscores the importance of both the maritime and air domains but also reaffirms our commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific by integrating these unique capabilities into our comprehensive all-domain approach."



The group observed flight operations and discussed how to enhance capabilities of future combined operations between ROK and U.S. Navy. Rear Adm. Kim’s visit aboard Carl Vinson highlighted the partnership and collaboration between the U.S. and ROK and demonstrated the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the region.



"Deployment of the carrier strike group to the Korean peninsula is evidence that shows the determined willingness and executive ability for a robust combined defense posture of the Republic of Korea," said Rear Adm. Kim.



USFK’s mission is to deter aggression, and if necessary, defend the ROK to maintain stability in Northeast Asia.



“Bringing senior U.S. and ROK leadership out to Vinson is an opportunity to showcase the strength, capability and lethality of a carrier strike group,” said Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander, CNFK. “This visit reinforces our ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. alliance, supporting stability and security in the region.”



CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK. It provides leadership and expertise in naval matters that support the mission of USFK. CNFK works closely with the ROK Navy to improve institutional and operational effectiveness and to strengthen collective security efforts in the Korean Theater.



The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group ONE and Destroyer Squadron ONE, Carrier Air Wing Two, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Carrier Air Wing Two is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2025 Date Posted: 03.01.2025 05:16 Story ID: 491825 Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK, USFK, CNFK embark USS Carl Vinson, exploring operations and capabilities, by ENS Rachael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.