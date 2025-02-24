Enhancing valuable partnerships: Fort Belvoir recognizes community neighbors with new initiative

Courtesy Photo | Col. David Stewart, Garrison Commander (left) poses with his command team, Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. David Stewart, Garrison Commander (left) poses with his command team, Command Sgt. Maj. Reginald Smith, Headquarters Battalion Command Sergeant Major and Mr. Sean Lehane, Deputy Garrison Commander (right), pose with the recipients of the Good Neighbor Award: Rodney Lusk, Supervisor of Fairfax County Franconia District (left center), Ms. Corliss Udeoma (center), and Mrs. Holly Dougherty (right center) who accepted the award on behalf of the Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – Twice a year, Fort Belvoir hosts approximately 60 community leaders and partners from beyond the gates to identify and strengthen existing partnerships. Together, they discuss and work through issues impacting both the installation and its surrounding communities.



On Wednesday, February 26 at the Fort Belvoir Community Center, garrison commander Col. David Stewart, opened the Community Leaders’ Luncheon by announcing the Good Neighbor Award Program, the installation’s latest initiative to annually recognize private citizens who go above and beyond in their service to the Soldiers and Families that work, live, and play on Fort Belvoir.



“Fort Belvoir succeeds in its mission because of partnerships with all of you,” said Stewart. “Strong partners make excellent neighbors, and one of the defining traits of a good neighbor is mutual support.”



The Good Neighbor Program is designed to highlight the diversity of our partnerships, recognizing everyone who plays a supportive role, from civic leaders to local volunteers.



Stewart first presented The Good Neighbor Community Leader Award to Fairfax County Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. In his role as co-chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission’s Community, Military & Federal Facility Partnership of Northen Virginia, he helped bridge the gap between federal and local jurisdiction, from serving as a key liaison between Fort Belvoir North and local residents, to ensuring radio compatibility between Fort Belvoir first responders and Fairfax County policy.



Mrs. Holly Dougherty, President of the Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce, was on hand to accept The Good Neighbor Community Partner Award on behalf of her organization. The Chamber has long understood the pivotal role Fort Belvoir, as the largest employer in Fairfax County, plays in the Northern Virginia economy. The installation employs nearly 26,000 people and generates more than $25 billion a year. Through the Community Covenant signings and the symbolic Springfield Bridge Walk, local businesses are reminded of the significance of Fort Belvoir and military Families as a whole.



Finally, the Good Neighbor Community Volunteer Award was presented to Ms. Corliss Udeoma, a local community member who, for the past four years, has partnered with Army Community Services to bring joy and gratitude to Fort Belvoir Soldiers. Each year, she has generously provided 450 Thanksgiving turkeys and all the traditional sides, benefiting hundreds of Army Families.



After the awards were handed out, Stewart wanted to remind the gathered partners of their purpose for being there, to strengthen their bond and work together to resolve common issues.



“This partnership between us is not ceremonial – it’s vital… And that is my pledge to you - that we will keep an open line with you. Today is one of our regular check-ins with each other,” said Stewart. “As we face unexpected issues in the months ahead, it will take all of us to adapt and flex as we find new solutions, together.”



One of those challenges Fort Belvoir faced recently was a shortage of gate guards during a time when hundreds of federal employees returned to work on the installation. Stewart happily shared some positive news with the gathered community partners, saying that the installation has added an additional entry point, Walker Gate for morning rush hour, as well as extended morning hours on Kingman Gate to help alleviate traffic congestion. These actions were made possible with augmented staff from the Criminal Investigative Division, as the installation continues to face challenges with hiring and retaining gate guards. Helping to fill this critical role with qualified candidates is one of the many ways these community partners can work together to benefit Fort Belvoir.



“We don’t believe there is a gate around Fort Belvoir,” said Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “There may be a physical one, but for us, in terms of the work we do, there’s not … All of us are here to serve the Soldiers and Families on Fort Belvoir, regardless of how long they’re here for or why they’re here, they’re part of our larger Northern Virginia family.”