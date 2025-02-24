Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Visits Mobile to Celebrate Tradition, Service, and Community

    USS McFaul Mardi Gras 2025

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham | 250228-N-EE423-1105 MOBILE, Alabama (Feb. 28, 2024) Trail Maids escort Cmdr. Bradley...... read more read more

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    USS McFaul to Visit Mobile, Alabama, for 2025 Mardi Gras Celebration
    By Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs

    MOBILE, Ala. – The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) arrived in Mobile, Alabama for a scheduled port visit, in conjunction with the city’s 2025 Mardi Gras celebration, February 28.

    As the oldest organized Mardi Gras in the United States, Mobile provides a unique opportunity for Sailors aboard McFaul to engage with the local community and showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy.

    The visit will feature public tours, community outreach events, and opportunities for residents to meet and interact with the Sailors of McFaul. Whether sharing sea stories, walking in the historic Mardi Gras parades, or welcoming visitors aboard, the crew is proud to represent the Navy and demonstrate their commitment to service.

    Commissioned on January 18, 1997, USS McFaul is a Flight II Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, home to 296 highly skilled Sailors and commanded by Cmdr. Brad Steidle. The ship’s crew is excited to connect with the people of Mobile, sharing their mission, heritage, and commitment to excellence while participating in the city’s historic festivities.

    McFaul carries a legacy of valor through its namesake, Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul, a Navy SEAL who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation JUST CAUSE in 1989. Awarded the Navy Cross and Purple Heart posthumously, Chief McFaul’s courage, honor, and sacrifice continue to inspire the ship’s crew. His Navy Cross is carried aboard as a symbol of the fighting spirit and dedication of those who serve.

    More details on tour schedules and community engagement events will be announced as the visit approaches. The U.S. Navy invites the people of Mobile to join in this special occasion and experience firsthand the dedication and professionalism of America’s warfighters.

    The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) is to deliver naval surface forces that are ready on arrival and prepared to fight and win. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT Force.

