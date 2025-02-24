LAMAT 2025 Readiness, Delivers Care in Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – U.S. military medical professionals and their partner nation counterparts launched the latest iteration of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Saint Lucia Feb. 24, 2025, underscoring the ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing military readiness.



The multidisciplinary team including surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, and dentists, drawn from both reserve and active-duty units, will work alongside local healthcare providers hospitals and clinics across the island to provide critical care while honing their skills in a deployed environment.



"We deeply appreciate the invaluable contributions (of all involved)," said Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste, Minister for Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs. "The medical expertise and resources provided through this mission will positively impact the lives of many Saint Lucians, ensuring access to specialized services that are otherwise difficult to obtain."



These patient interactions provide invaluable experience for the U.S. military medical personnel, allowing them to maintain proficiency in their specialties while encountering diverse medical cases they may not encounter back home in the United States.



“This mission provides a unique opportunity for our medical professionals to practice their skills in a deployed setting, working with different equipment and alongside our partner nation counterparts,” said Col. David Good, a cardiologist with LAMAT. “We have 46 members from six reserve units and two active-duty units, including vascular surgeons, general trauma surgeons, ICU nurses, and biomedical technicians who are essential to keeping our medical devices operational.”



Beyond direct patient care, the mission also features several knowledge exchange opportunities to include a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) lesson. This training aims to enhance Saint Lucian first responders, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement officers’ skills in trauma care for various emergencies, further enhancing the interoperability between U.S. and their counterparts in the region.



The LAMAT mission exemplifies the commitment of the U.S. military to strengthening partnerships and enhancing medical readiness through real-world experience and collaboration. The skills honed and lessons learned during this mission will have a lasting impact on the ability of U.S. active duty and reserve Airmen to provide exceptional medical care in any environment.



For updates on LAMAT’s progress in St. Lucia, follow DVIDS Link: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/LAMAT25

