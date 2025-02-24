Gen. Saltzman visits AFSOUTH, highlighting USSF evolving role in the Western Hemisphere

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, visited Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH) headquarters on Feb. 27, reinforcing the increasing role of space-based capabilities in the Western Hemisphere.



AFSOUTH serves as the air component to U.S. Southern Command, providing air, space and cyberspace capabilities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, playing a vital role in countering transnational threats and fostering regional stability through multinational cooperation.



Saltzman met with Maj. Gen. David Mineau, AFSOUTH commander, and Col. Brandon Alford, AFSOUTH director of space forces, to discuss the air components’ enduring space program.



“We have adversaries who understand the importance of spacepower and are ready and willing to take it from us. The Guardians here at AFSOUTH are not going to let them,” Saltzman said. “Their space expertise provides critical awareness across the region, enabling everything from disaster relief to efforts that counter transnational threats.”



The trip marked Saltzman’s first visit to AFSOUTH where he received a mission brief from local Guardians on their contributions to advancing space capabilities in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility.



“Our AOR provides a unique proving ground for innovative ideas such as Agile Combat Employment concepts in the space domain,” said Alford. “We’re demonstrating how multinational space teams can operate effectively by leveraging unclassified and commercial systems in a contested domain, and we’re eager to share these lessons with our partners.”



Air Forces Southern continues to integrate the space domain throughout its joint exercises, most recently distinguished during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Peru, where more than 66 combined joint space experts worked to provide essential real-time information to troops on the ground.



“Our Guardians are the first to ask, ‘how can we help?’ when disaster strikes,” Saltzman said. “The capabilities they bring to bear strengthen our readiness and build vital bridges with our allies in the Western Hemisphere.”



The visit also included a trip to the University of Arizona, where Saltzman spoke with ROTC cadets from the Wildcat Wing, addressing the future military leaders about the value of service in a leadership capacity.



“You signed up to do something important, something of consequence, something that others have been unwilling to do,” said Saltzman. “Regardless of the reason that you decided to stand up and join the military, think about how much value you’re adding to our national security and the American way of life.”



As the senior uniformed Space Force officer, Saltzman is responsible for the organization, training and equipping of all organic and assigned space forces serving in the U.S. and overseas.



Saltzman’s visit underscored the USSF’s expanding role in regional security, emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and strong partnerships. He praised AFSOUTH’s integration of space capabilities into joint operations, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening multinational cooperation and ensuring space remains a key enabler in safeguarding stability across the Western Hemisphere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:56 Story ID: 491809 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Saltzman visits AFSOUTH, highlighting USSF evolving role in the Western Hemisphere, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.