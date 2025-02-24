U.S. 4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Ecuador

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, left, renders a salute during honors, welcoming Ecuadorian Rear Adm. Luis Eduardo Piedra, General Inspector of the Ecuadorian Navy, center, as the official beginning of the U.S.-Ecuador Maritime Staff Talks at the historic St. Francis Barracks, now headquarters building of the Florida National Guard, in St. Augustine, Fla., February 27, 2025. Maritime Staff Talks (MST) serve as an annual comprehensive engagement venue to program, direct, and coordinate all maritime activities between the U.S. and Partner Nations. The overarching MST objective is to increase coordination and integration across the U.S. maritime services and Partner Nations to plan and conduct theater-level security cooperation in order to provide combatant commanders more effective and efficient maritime force packages. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Steven Khor/Released) see less | View Image Page

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (February 28, 2025) – Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted a delegation from the Ecuadorian Navy (Armada del Ecuador) for Maritime Staff Talks (MST) Feb. 27-28. The talks took place at historic St. Francis Barracks, Florida National Guard Headquarters.



Sardiello, leading the U.S. delegation alongside representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard, welcomed the Ecuadorian Navy General Inspector, Rear Adm. Luis Eduardo Piedra and his delegation.



“This meeting represents a valuable opportunity to deepen our coordination, interoperability, mutual understanding, directly contributing to strengthening U.S. and regional security and prosperity,” said Rear Adm. Sardiello.



Rear Adm. Piedra echoed the sentiment of collaboration, emphasizing the importance of building trust during the talks.



“Without a doubt, the efforts made in this successful MST materialized in several action items which will contribute to making both of our countries stronger, safer and more prosperous,” said Rear Adm. Piedra.



Discussions focused on upcoming exercises, including Ecuador's participation in UNITAS 2025, which will serve as a key event commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.



Additionally, the Continuing Promise 2025 deployment was highlighted, with the USNS Comfort scheduled to make a stop in Ecuador as part of its six-mission stop humanitarian effort.



The U.S. delegation also provided updates on hybrid fleet operations in the Eastern Pacific.



Ecuador delivered presentations and briefed the U.S. delegation on mission objectives and maritime domain operations conducted by their Navy, both domestically and regionally.



The MST concluded with tour of the Castillo de San Marcos, a gift exchange, and Rear Adm. Sardiello and Rear Adm. Piedra signing minutes, signifying agreement on key points and continued collaboration. Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to reinforcing the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Ecuador in the maritime domain.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, promoting unity, security, and stability in the region.



