Awards, Recognition, Promotion During Kearsarge All-Hands

NORFOLK, Va. – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) held its first all-hands call upon its return to Naval Station Norfolk at the conclusion of a 23-month extended maintenance period, Feb. 28, 2025.

All-hands in the Navy, are opportunities for command leadership to speak face-to-face on significant milestones, recognize hard work, and disseminate information to the entire crew of a warship. This event encapsulated everything that made this all-hands so special.

Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, USS Kearsarge, addressed the crew thanking them for all of their hard work over the past two years to get the ship back to Naval Station Norfolk.

“Welcome back to Naval Station Norfolk,” said Knight. “Seeing this ship back with the rest of the fleet here at naval station, is truly a testament to the entire crew, Sailors, and leadership aboard. You all are doing good work.”

Capt. Sean Neer, assistant chief of staff for logistics, Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, recognized Kearsarge Supply Department at the start of the event. For the third year in a row, the department has been the recipient of the Logistics Readiness Excellence Award (LREA) for the large-deck class of ship.

The LREA recognizes supply departments on performance criteria, including depot-level repairable items, financial management, the Government Purchase Card Program, ship inventory health, and HAZMAT management throughout the year.

“I appreciate everything the crew of this ship did to support the supply department. There was no doubt which ship was most excellent,” Said Neer “This is truly an outstanding crew, and warship with an outstanding supply and warfighting reputation.”

Two Sailors were promoted to Petty Officer 3rd Class due to their time in-rate. As of July 1, 2024, rated E3 Sailors are automatically advanced to the paygrade of E-4 once they have served 30 months in the Navy.

With family and friends in attendance, Kearsarge also advanced four chief petty officers to the rank of senior chief during the all-hands. The ranks of senior chief and master chief were established in 1958.

Command Master Chief Charles ‘Chuck’ Horgan explained to the crew the significance of this achievement, and his expectations within the Chiefs’ Mess.

“Senior chiefs guide, mentor, help establish policy, and make recommendations to command leadership,” said Horgan. “Thank you to all of the family and friends who are here today. They wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for you all.”

Horgan ended his speech with “Kearsarge is number one because you all are number one!”

The mission of Kearsarge is to support and deploy the Marine Landing Force and supply combat ready forces at sea, ashore, and in the air. The ship is expected to deploy in 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:16 Story ID: 491802 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards, Recognition, Promotion During Kearsarge All-Hands, by CPO Gabriel Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.