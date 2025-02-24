AFJROTC cadets immerse in 261st COS mission

The 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron hosted Valencia High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadets during a visit at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California, Feb. 1, 2025. The cadets immersed in the squadron’s mission sets and received presentations by subject matter experts within the unit.



The visit offered the students an opportunity to sync up their AFJROTC experience with real-world Air National Guard operations, while getting to interact with Air Guardsmen.



According to Tech Sgt. Ibrahim Khalis, cyberspace operator for the 261st COS, the cadets gained a deeper understanding of their mission and operations and they learned about career opportunities and the skills required to succeed in related fields.



Mentorship was a focal point of the visit, emphasizing conveyance of leadership concepts, teamwork and cyberspace skills to the cadets, which in turn can be applied to the students curriculum and future endeavors.



“We are looking for them to learn and grow and come here to improve,” said Maj. (Ret) Jose Bareng, senior aerospace science instructor Air Force Junior Officer Reserve Corp. “It is really great that our cadets can come here and learn skills directly related to our curriculum and the Cyber Patriot competition that they compete in.”



“We are glad we were able to provide expertise and advice to the cadets and make the visit worthwhile and an interactive experience, said Khalis.



The visit proved a success for the 261st COS and the visiting cadets and helped strengthen ties in the community, while preparing the cadets for challenges in or outside the military.

