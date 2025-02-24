FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual CEL & Associates Inc. Tenant Satisfaction Survey is scheduled to run for a 60-day period beginning on Monday, March 3 and ending on Thursday, May 1.



The standardized survey includes inquiries about residents’ thoughts on items such as the cosmetic appearance of their homes, safety and security, quality of maintenance, management within their neighborhoods, and more.



This year, CEL & Associates Inc. will be putting a special focus on unaccompanied housing, such as barracks buildings to better accommodate unaccompanied Soldiers.



According to housing officials, Knox Hills residents who submit surveys will be entered into one of nine raffle drawings for a chance to win a $50 gift card (gift card type has yet to be selected). There will be one drawing each week for seven weeks, and two more drawings following closing day of the survey. Surveys completed for unaccompanied housing will not be eligible for gift card incentives per Army guidance.



Editor’s Note: Knox Hills recently sent out an email letting residents know to check their junk/spam folders for an email from CEL & Associates Inc. on March 3 because the messages are often mistaken as spam. If residents have questions, need technical support or if their household does not receive an email containing a survey link they should contact the Fort Knox Housing Office at usarmy.knox.imcom-atlantic.mbx.dpw-housing-division@army.mil

Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:29 Story ID: 491788 Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual military housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey set to run March 3 – May 1, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.