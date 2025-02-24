The Final EGA

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor symbolizes every Marine's transformation during recruit training. Accepting it is an honor, but giving it is an even higher honor. On Feb. 15, 2025, Staff Sgt. Dawson Bailey, a senior drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gave his final EGAs to the newest Marines of Bravo Company, signaling the end of his duty as a drill instructor.

"After I handed over the last EGA, I'll be honest, I started to tear up," said Bailey. "It hit me because this is the last time I'll ever do something like this."

Being a drill instructor is one of the most challenging non-combat duties a Marine can undertake. Many Marines like Bailey accept the challenge, take on the mantle of drill instructors, and train the next generation of Marines.

"The lack of sleep, food, water, the constant pounding headaches, and sometimes the job just sucks," said Bailey. "But the grown men in our squad bay came here for training, and it's my responsibility to give that to them."

A drill instructor is a steward of knowledge and tradition for the Marine Corps, taking on those willing to face the challenge of becoming a Marine.

"These kids that come here, these civilians who know nothing about the Marine Corps, probably don't even know the definition of discipline," said Bailey. "After three months, you see this whole transformation; they are pretty much brand-new people."

Like every Marine, Bailey transformed during recruit training. Inspired by the actions of his drill instructors, he chose to become a drill instructor himself.

"The drill instructors I had as a recruit were awesome. They had a huge impact on me, and they did everything right," said Bailey. "Since I was a recruit, I knew that was what I wanted to be."

"I didn't have any aspirations to be a recruiter, so I became a drill instructor," said Bailey. "I didn't want to find my replacement Marines. I wanted to make them."

At the end of a training cycle, during Marine Week, the drill instructors can mentor the new Marines and see their impact.

"I was part of that foundation that was built for them; for me, it feels like I actually did something for that individual," said Bailey. "It makes me feel accomplished, and I know the hard work paid off."

Bailey wanted to inspire recruits the same way he was inspired when he decided to join the Marines, regardless of how difficult the task may be.

"As hard as it is, I just have to remind myself, keep pushing, keep moving, keep screaming, and making those corrections," said Bailey. "Putting that EGA in their hand, that's what makes it all worth it. It always pays off in the end."

Ultimately, it is a highly fulfilling moment when drill instructors give the new Marines their EGA. They completed months of hard work training new Marines, and it was a very emotional moment.

"It is definitely an emotional time giving the recruits their EGAs. It's that culminating moment where you finally see your finished product," said Bailey.

Bailey is among many Marines who believe that the ability to train the next generation of Marines is among the highest accomplishments and honors in a military career.

"This is a job where you change someone's life forever. That's the greatest honor you could ever have," said Bailey. "I teared up because I knew I could never do it again."

Every Marine understands the challenges and sacrifices that come with being a drill instructor, especially Marines like Bailey, who have worn the signature campaign cover.

"I think it's the hardest thing I've ever done and probably will ever do, but at the same time, it's the most rewarding," said Bailey.

Bailey completed six cycles as a drill instructor and trained hundreds of Marines. For his final cycle, he was promoted to the level of senior drill instructor. As the senior drill instructor, he was responsible for the care and training of both the recruits and his fellow drill instructors.

"I try to make sure the drill instructors are taken care of, hydrated, well fed, and give them the time off to see their families when the schedule allows," said Bailey.

His experiences on Parris Island gave Bailey a lot of experience leading Marines.

“Being a drill instructor has helped me learn how to step back and see the bigger picture, listen to my peers, see the importance of proper planning, and remember the basics of where we came from.”

Bailey will soon leave Parris Island for the foreseeable future. Like all drill instructors, at the end of their tour, he trades his campaign cover for the woodland MARPAT garrison cover.

"Leaving the island will be a bittersweet moment; I won't miss the summers, but I will miss the people."

