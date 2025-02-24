Grit Over Glory: 3rd ESC Squad Showcases Unbreakable Camaraderie

Photo By Spc. Andrew Clark | U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher McOmber, left, Pfc. Raushan Mahato, Sgt. 1st Class Tyronne...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrew Clark | U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher McOmber, left, Pfc. Raushan Mahato, Sgt. 1st Class Tyronne Beale, Spc. Dezjuanyae Brown and Cpl. Ryan Brown, assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose during the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 3, 2025. The Best Squad Competition highlights the importance of building a positive climate and culture across the Army where Soldiers are members of cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The weight of the ruck pressed into their shoulders, sweat already soaking through their uniforms as they trudged. Every step was a battle against exhaustion, every breath a reminder of just how far they had left to go. The terrain was unforgiving—uneven and riddled with hidden obstacles that could turn an ankle or snap a knee in an instant. But quitting was not an option. Not here. Not now.



The silence was broken only by the rhythmic sound of boots striking the ground, the occasional grunt of effort, and the steady calls of encouragement passed between them. Their rucks, heavy with gear, felt like they were growing heavier with each mile. What they carried was not just the equipment on their backs—it was also the unspoken commitment that no one would fall behind; no one would struggle alone.



The pace was relentless. Muscles burned. Their lungs screamed for relief. Still, they pushed forward, adjusting, adapting, moving as one. It was more than endurance; it was trust. It was knowing that when one of them faltered, the others would be there to lift him up.



“You don’t have the option to quit—your teammates are relying on you,” said Pfc. Raushan Mahato, a Soldier with 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, highlighting the deep sense of accountability that drove the team forward.



They had all been through hardship before. They had trained for this, suffered for this. But nothing compared to the reality of the moment—the grinding, unrelenting challenge that demanded everything they had and more.



But this wasn’t war. This was the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition, and the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s squad was in it for the fight.



The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s squad may not have taken home the top prize at this year’s XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition, held during early February 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. But their performance embodied the very essence of military excellence—resilience, teamwork, and unyielding determination.



Over the course of several grueling days, the five-member team faced a relentless series of physical and mental challenges designed to push them to their absolute limits. From navigating treacherous terrain in full combat gear to executing high-pressure mission scenarios, each task reinforced their ability to operate under extreme stress while supporting one another.



One of the most physically-demanding events was the infamous 12-mile ruck march, an event that has broken even the most seasoned Soldiers. Their ability to adapt and support one another in the face of adversity was a true testament to the bonds forged through training and shared hardship.



Beyond the physical trials, the competition tested the soldiers ability to think critically and work cohesively under pressure. From responding to rapidly evolving combat scenarios to making split-second decisions with limited resources, every moment demanded precision, discipline, and teamwork.



"What impressed me most wasn’t their individual skills, but how they functioned as a single unit," said Master Sgt. Jonathan Taylor, who observed the competition. "When one Soldier struggled, the others adjusted immediately, supporting without hesitation. That’s what makes a great squad—not just strength, but trust."



While the team ultimately did not claim first place, their performance left an undeniable impression on their fellow competitors. Their squad leader, Sgt. 1st Class Tyronne Beale, emphasized that success isn’t measured solely by trophies but by the lessons learned and the unwavering bonds strengthened throughout the experience.



The 3rd ESC squad walked away from the competition with something far more enduring than a title—the knowledge that resilience, teamwork, and an unshakable commitment to one another are what truly define the best.