Fort Irwin helps World War II Vet celebrate 100th birthday
Fort Irwin, Calif. – World War II Army Veteran, Fred Rarick received early birthday well-wishes ahead of his 100th birthday which he’ll celebrate on 28 February.
The NTC and Fort Irwin Command Team, Brig. Gen. Brandon C. Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate traveled to Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. to wish Rarick a happy 100th birthday. They also delivered a note from Army Chief of Staff (CSA) Gen. Randy A. George, on behalf of the entire Army.
“He made me even prouder to wear this uniform,” said Brig. Gen. Brandon C. Anderson, referring not just to the stories that Rarick shared, but the “twinkle in his eyes” as he recalled memories of long ago.
Rarick, originally from Texas, served as a Combat Medic in the Texas National Guard with “the last active-duty horse cavalry unit in the Army,” the124th Cavalry. Mr. Rarick recalled being “unable to walk for days” after spending “ten-hour days” in the saddle during training.
Mr. Rarick spent his World War II service in the Pacific, along the Burma Road and over the “hump” into China. Redeployment soon followed he said as he recalled “the most beautiful lady I’ve ever seen,” referring to Lady Liberty as his ship passed into New York harbor.
Along with the note from the CSA, Rarick received a replica of the NTC/Fort Irwin coyote statue.
