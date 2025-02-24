Training Air Wing 5 Holds Change of Command

Training Air Wing FIVE (TW-5) held a combined change of command and retirement ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in which Captain Kenneth “Opie” Kerr relieved Colonel Anthony “FES” Krockel as TW-5 commodore, February 13.



Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Rear Admiral Rich Brophy presided over the event and presented Krockel with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as commodore. Krockel personally executed 1,200 hours of mishap-free flight hours as commodore of TW-5. His efforts and inspirational leadership of three Primary Training squadrons and three Advanced Helicopter squadrons culminated in the execution of 156,600 flight hours, 1,120 primary completers, and the designation of 750 Naval Aviators.



“Col. Krockel and Training Wing FIVE consistently provided the fleet with the highest caliber of aviators,” Rear Adm. Brophy stated. “As global tensions continue to rise, our mission becomes ever more crucial. Col. Krockel and his team have guaranteed that our Naval Aviators are properly prepared, and fleet squadrons are fully manned. We are deeply thankful to him and his family as he embarks on this next chapter.”



Krockel, a native of from Torrance, California, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in 1998 from the University of California, Los Angeles. He received his commission in 1998 upon completion of Officer Candidate School and was designated a naval aviator in January 2000. His operational assignments have included deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and multiple Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments including humanitarian efforts in Haiti and Puerto Rico.



“I am truly humbled and honored to have served as the Commodore of Training Air Wing FIVE,” Krockel said. “Training Air Wing FIVE is the confluence of three amazing factors. First, it’s an important mission, second, it’s a great location, and perhaps most importantly, the people are great.”



A native of Pennsylvania, Kerr was commissioned in 1998 via the United States Naval Academy and designated an Unrestricted Naval Aviator in 2000. He previously commanded the HT-18 "Vigilant Eagles" at NAS Whiting Field, served as Air Boss onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), and director of Aviation Commanding Officer Training (AVCOT) at Naval Aviation Schools Command.



“You have my assurance that Training Air Wing FIVE will continue to produce resilient young officers and the best naval aviators in the world, who are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow,” Kerr said. “It is my honor to be the 31st Commodore of Training Air Wing FIVE.”



TW-5 is comprised of three primary fixed-wing and three advanced helicopter squadrons and trains aviators from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, and allied nations. The wing is responsible for an estimated 43 percent of the CNATRA's total flight time and over 11 percent of Navy and Marine Corps' flight time world-wide. Over 1,200 personnel complete their essential flight training here annually.

