Army Major General John R. Pippy sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 55th Adjutant General; assumes command of the Pennsylvania National Guard

Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office to...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office to Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s 55th adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). In addition to his cabinet-level position, Pippy also assumes command of the Pennsylvania National Guard, the third largest in the nation. Also presiding at the ceremony was Maj. Gen. (Retired) Jessica L. Wright, former U.S. Department of Defense undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, and the 50th adjutant general of Pennsylvania (2004-2010). Pippy, a western Pennsylvania native and a West Point graduate, brings decades of leadership experience in the National Guard to DMVA. He was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Senate on Feb. 4. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office to Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s 55th adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). In addition to his cabinet-level position, Pippy also assumes command of the Pennsylvania National Guard, the third largest in the nation.



Pippy, a western Pennsylvania native and a West Point graduate, brings decades of leadership experience in the National Guard to DMVA. He was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Senate on Feb. 4.



“Ensuring the PA National Guard is able to effectively serve our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country and that the DMVA is able to deliver for Pennsylvania service members, veterans, and their families is critically important to my Administration,” Shapiro said. “Major general Pippy has the experience and readiness to lead – and I look forward to working with him and the men and women of the PA National Guard and the DMVA to continue delivering for all Pennsylvanians.”



"I am honored and humbled to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in its dual mission,” Pippy said. “The first, is the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard to respond to the needs of Commonwealth and country when called upon. The second is to fulfill our nation’s solemn obligation to take care of our veterans and their families. I am fully committed to serving Pennsylvania as its 55th adjutant general.”



Also presiding at today’s ceremony was Army Maj. Gen. (Retired) Jessica L. Wright, former U.S. Department of Defense undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness of the, and former (50th) adjutant general of Pennsylvania (2004-2010). Wright presided over Pippy’s promotion to his current rank of major general.



As adjutant general, Pippy is responsible for the command and control of nearly 18,000 Army and Air National Guard members; a complement of 2,500 Commonwealth employees; care of residential cadets at the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy; and six state-owned veterans homes and programs for Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans (fifth largest veteran population in the country).



Prior to assuming this position, Pippy most recently served as the director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, and as the deputy chief of engineers for National Guard Affairs at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Pippy and his wife, Kathy, are residents of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. They have one adult daughter, Katelyn.