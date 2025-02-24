22nd MEU Completes MAGTF Interoperability Exercise

Photo By Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker | U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker | U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, extract casualties in the course of a simulated night raid in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Feb. 8, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within the Marine Air Ground Task Force Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) recently completed the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability exercise, an event designed to assess the MEU’s warfighting capabilities in a simulated peer-threat environment. Conducted from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, 2025, the exercise included a range of full-mission profiles to validate integration across various combat and support functions.



Key events within the exercise included simulated Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO), consolidated command and control, and rapid response planning, which enabled the 22nd MEU to execute company-level raids, Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP), and Maritime Special Purpose Force (MSPF) operations in both land and maritime settings.



This training laid the groundwork for the MEU’s next major exercise, Realistic Urban Training (RUT), scheduled for early March 2025 at Fort Barfoot, Virginia.



MAGTF Interoperability, coordinated by the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), aimed to evaluate the 22nd MEU’s readiness to perform mission-essential tasks in complex environments ahead of deployment.



During the exercise, elements of the 22nd MEU integrated to support key operations, including logistics, aviation, intelligence, and communications, in support of Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 3/6 and the MSPF. Combat Logistics Battalion 26, the MEU's Logistics Combat Element (LCE), showcased its ability to conduct large-scale ground movements for company-sized raids. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced) (VMM-263 REIN), the MEU's Aviation Combat Element (ACE), demonstrated its capabilities in troop transport, close air support, and casualty evacuation across multiple aviation platforms. The MEU's intelligence section, part of the MEU’s Command Element (CE), integrated its Identity and Attribution Activities (IA2) cell with the BLT to conduct site exploitation, enhancing both operational and intelligence capabilities. Finally, the MEU's communications section tested its multi-tier infrastructure and refined its command-and-control node in a simulated EAB.



Exercising EABO enhanced flexibility for Col. Tom “Banshee” Trimble, Commanding Officer of the 22nd MEU, strengthening his ability to command and control forces with precision and agility. “MAGTF interoperability was a pivotal exercise early on in our Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) that sharpened our ability to plan, brief, execute, while commanding and controlling (C2) complex operations from an austere environment,” said Col. Trimble. “This realistic training ensures we are capable, ready, and lethal—ultimately prepared to respond to any crisis or contingency as we approach our upcoming deployment.”



Serving as the only fully composited MAGTF in the Continental United States, the 22nd MEU capitalized on this exercise to refine its ability to operate as an expeditionary force in readiness. Throughout the event, the 22nd MEU also integrated enablers to provide additional support to the MSPF and BLT 3/6, to include explosive ordnance disposal technicians, counterintelligence Marines, and signals intelligence operators. These enablers sought out opportunities to employ innovative tactics, techniques and procedures within their respective areas of expertise in keeping with the Marine Corps unwavering commitment to modernization as approaches it 250th year as a warfighting organization.



Maj. Nicholas Leeds, Assistant Operations Officer for the 22nd MEU, emphasized the importance of the exercise in building readiness for RUT and subsequent training events. “MAGTF Interoperability was crucial in enhancing our integration as a fully composited MEU, not only ensuring readiness for RUT but also preparing us to seamlessly integrate with our Navy counterparts in future PTP events.”



MAGTF Interoperability is one of several pre-deployment exercises designed to enhance the 22nd MEU’s integration and interoperability as a composited MAGTF. After this event, the MEU will transition directly into RUT, continuing to refine its capabilities and further solidify its position as the nation’s most capable, ready, and lethal force.



For media inquiries, please contact 1st Lt. Cailin Duffy, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit COMMSTRAT, cailin.duffy.mil@usmc.mil