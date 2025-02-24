NUWC Division Newport will co-host New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day on March 22

Photo By Jestyn Flores | Navy Day at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, hosted with the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Jestyn Flores | Navy Day at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, hosted with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the museum located at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, Massachusetts. Admission to the museum on Navy Day is free for all valid Department of Defense identification card holders and veterans and their families. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The 2025 edition of Navy Day at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, hosted in conjunction with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, will be held March 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the museum located at 18 Johnny Cake Hill in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Admission to the museum on Navy Day is free for all valid Department of Defense identification card holders, veterans and their families.



The annual Navy Day offers a full schedule of fun and educational opportunities for the public to experience the Navy’s role in environmental preservation, marine mammal protection and underwater research, all while showcasing the museum’s extensive historical collection. Visitors can explore whale ecology, learn from NUWC scientists and marvel at massive whale skeletons.



Museum Chief Curator and Director of Learning Dr. Naomi Slipp, and Division Newport leadership, will provide opening remarks at 9:45 a.m.



“Skeletons of the Deep,” at 10:15 a.m., will offer a look at the whale skeletons with the museum’s Associate Curator of Science and Research Robert Rocha.



New this year will be the presence of personnel from the Naval War College Museum, which will have a display table and hands-on activity. There will also be tours of the whaling bark model Lagoda at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., knot-tying at 1 p.m., a scavenger hunt, and a chance to step inside a life-sized inflatable whale from 12:30 to 2 p.m.



A screening of “Turtle Odyssey 3D” will be shown in the Cook Memorial Theater at 10:30 a.m., speakers from Division Newport will present several lectures and staff will be available to answer questions on NUWC’s contributions to exhibits featured at the museum.



Parking in metered spots on streets surrounding the museum is free on weekends.



For more information and a complete agenda, visit whalingmuseum.org/program/navy-day-2025.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.