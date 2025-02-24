Get ready to roll: Maxwell Bowling Center Set to Reopen

The Maxwell Bowling Center will reopen its doors to the public in phases starting this weekend, March 1st. The updates will provide a modernized entertainment space for airmen, families, and base personnel.



The first phase of the reopening since Covid in 2020, will feature six newly renovated bowling lanes equipped with state-of-the-art string pin setters.



“We’ve been working hard to give the community a fun place to relax and gather after work,” Tessa Stembridge, Maxwell Bowling Center assistant manager said. “Our goal is to have something for everyone, whether it’s bowling, snacks, or just a place to hang out.”



The facility's transformation doesn't stop with the bowling lanes. A revamp of the bowling center’s former ice cream shop has already begun, to transform it into a Boba tea-bar. The new space will feature fresh floors, ceiling tiles, and a revamped ambiance.



"We’ve repainted the entire facility, and the six lanes we have right now are brand new. We plan to add four more lanes as part of the next phase," said Stembridge.



The soft opening will take place Saturday, from 3 to 8 p.m., offering guests a chance to experience the newly updated center with six lanes, pre-packaged snacks, and drinks. The center will operate under these hours for the first phase of reopening: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 3 to 8 p.m.



“It gives people a place to get out of the dorms, unwind, and have fun with friends or family. It’s just a good place to go and hang out," said Stembridge.



Though the opening will be small, with limited offerings, future phases will expand services as the renovation progresses. Once completed, the center will boast 10 bowling lanes, an arcade, and a Boba tea-bar.



The decision to open the facility in phases was made to ensure that airmen and families wouldn’t have to wait too long to enjoy the updated space.



“If we waited until everything was completed, it would probably still be a while before we were able to open,” Stembridge said. "The phased approach allows us to open sooner and offer something fun and entertaining while we finish the next steps."



The facility, which is open to all with base access, is card-only, meaning cash will not be accepted. This new policy helps streamline operations and ensure safety measures for visitors.



“Maxwell has a longstanding tradition of bowling fun on base and we are thrilled to bring it back. Specifically, it expands both the variety of indoor recreational activities available at Maxwell, as well as our ability to provide entertaining activities for all ages,” said Jessica Hardnett, 42nd Force Development flight chief. “Every project has its challenges, but the 42 FSS is honored to take them on.”



Hardnett expressed that they hope the bowling center becomes a gathering place for families, squadrons on team outings, students of all ages and retirees from beyond the gate to relax and connect with loved ones.



“This project could not have been completed without the diligence and hard work of our team: Maxwell Bowling Assistant Manager: Tessa Stembridge, community cohesion coordinator Tanya Rhoden, and our master designer and exhibit specialist Ian Mangum,” said Hardnett. “Maxwell Bowling is a key piece in our effort to continue to improve and innovate within our Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities.”

