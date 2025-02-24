Military Aviator Peer Support Program Expands with 59th Medical Wing Research and Leadership

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | Participants of the Military Aviator Peer Support wingman face-to-face training pose...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | Participants of the Military Aviator Peer Support wingman face-to-face training pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025. All participants of the training were recommended by their peers in the 86th OG to be part of the training because of their reputation of being supportive. Upon completion of the training, volunteers will be known amongst members of the 86th OG as Wingman Peers whom Airmen can talk to about life stressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – A groundbreaking initiative at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is reshaping the way Air Force aviators receive mental health support. The Military Aviator Peer Support (MAPS) program, spearheaded by the 86th Operations Group, provides aircrew with peer-based, non-medical support to address life stressors and mental health concerns. Backed by the expertise and research of the 59th Medical Wing (MDW), this initiative aims to break down barriers to care and enhance operational readiness across the Air Force.



Bridging Mental Health Gaps Through Peer Support



Aviation peer support programs have long been used by commercial airlines, offering pilots and aircrew a confidential, informal avenue to discuss stressors with trained peers. However, such a system has yet to be widely implemented within the U.S. Air Force. The 59th MDW’s Aircrew Brain and Mental Health Research Program, led by Capt. (Dr.) William Hoffman, neurologist and aeromedical researcher, has been instrumental in adapting this model for military aviation.



Hoffman’s research highlights a significant issue among aircrew: healthcare avoidance due to fear of losing flight status. A study he led involving 3,765 U.S. pilots found that 56.1% reported avoiding medical care for concerns ranging from minor ailments to mental health issues. Among U.S. military pilots, this rate was even higher—72% admitted to withholding medical concerns out of fear for their careers. These findings underscored the urgent need for a system that encourages early intervention without jeopardizing an aviator’s ability to fly.



The 59th Medical Wing’s Role in Supporting Airmen



With these insights, Hoffman and the 59th MDW partnered with Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sandra “Salty” Salzman, a C-130J pilot-physician and aviation peer support program lead, to establish the MAPS program at the 86th Operations Group. The program formally launched in November 2024, training 32 peer supporters—both enlisted and officer aircrew—to support more than 500 Airmen. These trained peers provide a confidential, approachable first line of support, guiding fellow aviators through stressors and connecting them with additional resources when needed.



The involvement of the 59th MDW extends beyond research; it also provides critical education and advisory support. By integrating expertise from medical and operational communities, MAPS ensures that aircrew have access to reliable guidance on mental well-being while maintaining their readiness for flight operations.



A Data-Driven Approach to Long-Term Success



Since its inception, the MAPS program has been closely monitored by the 59th MDW’s research team to assess its impact and explore potential expansion across the Air Force. Early findings suggest that peer support plays a crucial role in reducing healthcare avoidance and improving

Airmen’s willingness to seek assistance. As a result, Hoffman has advocated for broader implementation of aviation peer support, briefing key leaders, including Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander, and Dr. Tanisha Hammill, Chief Scientist of the Air Force medical service.



Hoffman’s efforts extend beyond the Air Force, as he also serves as the Department of Defense’s representative on the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2024 Aviation Rulemaking Committee on Mental Health. His work aims to integrate peer support into aviation safety management systems, ensuring that both military and commercial aviators benefit from improved mental health resources.



Shaping the Future of Mental Health in Military Aviation



Looking ahead, the MAPS program represents a significant shift in how mental health is addressed within operational units. The 59th MDW’s continued research and leadership will be critical in refining the program and expanding it to other Air Force units. Hoffman, who will co-lead a mental health and peer support workshop at the Aerospace Medical Association Scientific Meeting in June 2025, remains committed to driving this initiative forward.



As the Air Force prioritizes resilience and readiness, the MAPS program—supported by the 59th MDW—sets a new standard for mental health care within military aviation. By reducing barriers to care, fostering trust, and leveraging data-driven strategies, this initiative not only strengthens individual Airmen but also enhances the overall effectiveness of the force.