Lt. Col. Britney Hensley Selected as Military Mentor for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Lt. Col. Britney Hensley, commander of the 126th Intelligence Squadron, 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio, has been selected, as an Armed Forces ambassador and military mentor for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), Jan. 2025.

As one of only 17 military officers chosen across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Hensley will guide a group of high school seniors during the 63rd Annual Washington Week, a week-long leadership and mentorship program.

The USSYP aims to inspire the next generation of public service leaders. Student delegates from all over the nation, selected based on their academic and civic achievements, will spend a week engaging with some of the highest-ranking officials in the U.S., including members of the President’s Cabinet, Supreme Court justices, and U.S. Senators. As a military mentor, Hensley will provide logistical support, mentorship, and leadership throughout the event, helping delegates understand the importance of public service and leadership.

Hensley, a 19-year veteran of the Ohio Air National Guard, has supported operations in joint and coalition environments and supported three named operations. She is also a wife, mother of two, and a successful business owner.

“I’ve always had a passion for mentoring and coaching, from my time as a sports coach to leading Airmen as a commander,” said Hensley. “I want to share my story and experiences with the delegates and be there to support and empower them to achieve their goals, just as I’ve been supported by mentors in my own life.”

This year, Hensley is the only representative from the National Guard chosen to participate in the USSYP. The selection process requires nominees to submit an application that includes a letter of of endorsement, a detailed biography, full length photo and other supporting materials. Hensley’s dedication to her service and her passion for mentoring made her an ideal candidate for the program.

Outside of her military and professional responsibilities, Hensley enjoys wake surfing, camping, and snow skiing with her family. She remains deeply committed to her community in Springfield, Ohio, and looks forward to representing her state during Washington Week.

The USSYP provides an exceptional opportunity for military officers to connect with future public servants and make a lasting impact on their lives. Hensley is excited to be part of this transformative experience, where she will mentor the next generation of leaders while continuing to learn and grow herself.

“I’m excited to learn and connect with these students and military mentors, as well as learn from the senior DoD officials we’ll meet during the program,” Hensley added. “Ultimately, I am honored to represent my state, the Guard, and my community and am eager to make a positive impact on those I am fortunate to meet.”

The United States Senate Youth Program has been running for 63 years, offering an invaluable experience for both student delegates and military mentors. Hensley’s participation underscores her commitment to leadership, mentorship, and service to both her country and community.

