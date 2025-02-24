From Dice to Duty

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England - At first glance, role-playing games might seem worlds away from military operations, but for Airmen who gather around character sheets and dice, the game offers more than just an escape. It reinforces key skills essential to military service.



From critical thinking and strategic planning to adaptability and teamwork, role playing games challenge players to analyze situations, make calculated decisions, and adjust to ever-changing scenarios, similar to the operational U.S. Air Force.



“Day to day, this helps the team when it comes to understanding roles and responsibilities,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Lowe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of material control. “There are several different races, species, classes, etc. for players to choose from, that way if they want to take a look at filling different roles they can adapt for that.”



During tabletop games, every role contributes to the overall success of the mission just as it does in the military. Whether playing as a strategy-focused wizard, a frontline fighter or a charismatic diplomat, players learn to hone their strengths while working together to achieve a common goal.



“Players have the flexibility to adapt to different niche roles and coordinate as a team, strategizing positions like ‘Who’s on first, second, or third?’” said Lowe. “This teamwork helps them prepare for real-world events and execute efficiently.”



Similarly, Airmen must understand their own roles within a unit while being adaptable enough to step into different responsibilities when needed.



The game also inspires quick decision making under pressure. In combat scenarios, players must assess risks, anticipate enemy actions, and execute strategic plans. These skills can directly correlate to military operations.



“It’s that constant being on your toes and working towards the next step that’s critical,” said Airman 1st Class Brock Duckworth, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron geospatial technician. “Being put in this state of ‘you don’t know and you need to figure it out and get out of it alive’ is a good hypothetical for real life events and putting a fantasy twist on it makes it feel a lot more digestible.”



The ability to think ahead and make adjustments in the moment mimics the unpredictability of military operations. While games provide a fictional setting, the skills developed through play, such as problem solving, leadership, and teamwork, have real-world applications.



“I’ve watched players grow in the game, then apply those same skills at work,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trenton Miclette, 48th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member. “Seeing them use critical thinking and problem-solving in real life is amazing.”



Miclette recalled a time when a quieter player in one of his games had to convince a shopkeeper to buy an unwanted artifact, which prompted Miclette to say to him ‘Sell it to me.’ Later, that same Airman applied the skill at work when proposing a new method for loading F-35 fighter jets. When met with resistance, Miclette encouraged him to ‘Sell it to him’ to deliver a well-reasoned argument.



“Tabletop games aren’t just a game; they build real world problem-solving skills,” said Miclette.



Whether rolling dice in a fantasy world or making split second decisions during real world missions, it is important for Airmen to remain sharp and maintain skills that keep them mission ready at all times.

Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 Story ID: 491746 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB