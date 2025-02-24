Mission Readiness Meets Sustainability with Nanobubble Technology at Spangdahlem

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The 52nd Fighter Wing has taken a significant step in wastewater treatment innovation by becoming one of the first bases to integrate cutting-edge nanobubble technology into its operations.

“Nanobubbles are not robotic or mechanical in nature; rather, they are microscopic bubbles formed by forcing air through a membrane as water rapidly flows through it,” said Master Sgt. James Porter, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron facility superintendent. “This unique process creates positively charged, neutrally buoyant bubbles that remain suspended in water.”



When these bubbles collapse, they release energy and generate hydroxyl radicals, which effectively break down contaminants such as fats, oils, grease and surfactants. These compounds disrupt wastewater treatment by impeding oxygen transfer and biological processes, but nanobubble technology converts them into readily biodegradable forms, significantly enhancing treatment efficiency.



“Since the 1970s, we have seen a massive increase in surfactants like detergents, shampoos and conditioners, which coat bubbles and disrupt biological processes in wastewater treatment,” said Porter.

This increase in surfactants along with the wing's unique challenge in wastewater treatment due to its role in collecting and disposing of aircraft de-icing fluid puts extra strain on the wastewater plant.

“Right now, we dedicate about 30,000 man-hours annually just to capturing, collecting and treating de-icing fluid” Porter explained. “Untreated, this substance could cause a catastrophic failure of our wastewater plant, potentially resulting in up to $1.5 million in repairs.”



Any disruption to wastewater processing could halt base operations, directly impacting the Air Force’s ability to generate and deploy combat-ready forces. “Nanobubble technology allows us to process more wastewater without additional infrastructure, making our system more resilient,” Porter said.



In September 2023, the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron became the first unit within the Department of Defense to acquire a nanobubble generator for military application. The system arrived at Spangdahlem Air Base in April 2024, and had full implementation in December of 2024. In January 2025, the 52nd CES personnel were fully trained on the system’s operation, with ongoing monitoring to evaluate its effectiveness.



With only 14 U.S. Air Force installations operating their own wastewater treatment plants, Spangdahlem is leading the way in demonstrating the military viability of nanobubble technology. “We are the first DoD installation to implement this system, and if it proves successful, other bases could adopt similar solutions,” Porter said. “This could be a game-changer for contingency operations and deployed environments.”



“This isn’t just about compliance—it’s about ensuring mission success by maintaining a resilient wastewater system,” Porter said. “By adopting nanobubbles, we are taking a proactive step toward operational sustainability and readiness.”

Embracing technological advancements, the Air Force seeks solutions that enhance operational efficiency, and nanobubble technology is a key innovation in achieving that goal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 09:16 Story ID: 491745 Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 60 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission Readiness Meets Sustainability with Nanobubble Technology at Spangdahlem, by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.