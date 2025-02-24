USAG Bavaria Soldiers take on 7th ATC patch

Photo By Natalie Simmel | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria changed their unit patches from Army...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Simmel | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria changed their unit patches from Army Materiel Command to 7th Army Training Command in a ceremony Feb. 27 at the historic Water Tower at Tower Barracks. see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria changed their unit patches from Army Materiel Command to 7th Army Training Command in a ceremony Feb. 27 at the historic Water Tower at Tower Barracks.



Soldiers from Garmisch, Hohenfels, Vilseck and Grafenwoehr participated in the ceremony.



Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, 7th ATC commander, led a ceremony that included garrison commander Col. Stephen C. Flanagan and garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo.



The re-patching was prompted by an executive order directed by the Secretary of the Army in January 2025, implementing changes to its installation management structure.



EXORD 123-25 “Update to U.S. Army Installation Management Structure” puts IMCOM-E and USAG Bavaria under the tactical control (TACON) of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, authorizing all uniformed personnel assigned to the USAG Bavaria to wear the shoulder sleeve insignia of the 7th Army Training Command.



“That patch is a patch with great history, 81 years of history,” said Carpenter during the ceremony. “And even before you transitioned from the garrison patch to the 7th Army patch you've already been a part of that history regardless of what you were wearing on your sleeve before today. So we've all been a part of the same team. You all were just wearing a different patch.”



The shoulder sleeve insignia for the 7th ATC was approved June 23, 1943. The letter “A” for “Army” is formed by seven steps indicating the numerical designation of the unit. The colors suggest the three basic combat branches which make up a field army – blue for infantry, red for artillery, and yellow for armor (cavalry).



The repatching ceremony was held in the historic Water Tower on Tower Barracks where the history of the training area is displayed.



“This is obviously a very historic room that shows you the history since the U.S. Army occupied Germany all the way to the present day,” Carpenter said. “If you haven't looked at it or read about it, it's a great example, globally, of a training area that you can do high-speed training on.”



While a lot has changed throughout history, including patches, the mission and priorities remain the same.



“Our mission now, simply put, we are the training and readiness arm of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, that's across two combat commands,” explained Carpenter. “There's no way we would be able to drive war-winning readiness in Europe and Africa if it wasn't for all of you.”



Additionally, he highlighted the strong relations USAG Bavaria and 7th ATC have built over the years through hard work and teamwork.



“The Bavaria relationship with the United States Army is the strongest out of anywhere that you will ever see during your service,” Carpenter said. “It's truly the foundation stone for all the transatlantic relationships that we try and have, not just in Europe, but across the globe.”



For more information on the structural changes visit https://www.army.mil/article/283238.



For pictures of the event visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720324104121/.