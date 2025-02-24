5th Munitions Squadron Powers BTF 25-2 with Precision and Pride

RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – The hum of machinery and the steady rhythm of hands at work fill the night air as the Airmen of the 5th Munitions Squadron execute their mission with precision and dedication.



Deployed from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, they are a critical force behind Bomber Task Force 25-2, ensuring that B-52H Stratofortress bombers remain armed and ready at Royal Air Force Fairford, England.



Their mission is straightforward but essential, assembling and maintaining the munitions that enable global deterrence and combat capabilities. Through long hours and shifting conditions, they work tirelessly to support strategic operations across the region.



“Our job is to build, maintain, and prepare munitions for the BTF mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Richardson, 5th MUNS training section chief. “The bombs we assemble here directly support the United States’ ability to project power and assure our Allies.”



Executing their role requires more than just technical skill. The Airmen of 5th MUNS rely on adaptability and teamwork to overcome obstacles and maintain efficiency under pressure.



“The builds themselves are simple enough, but sometimes you have to think outside the box,” Richardson said. “During Air Force Combat Operations Competition, we had to improvise solutions, like using a tie down strap in place of a missing spanner wrench. That mindset has carried over to this deployment, where adaptability is key.”



The MUNS unit proved itself as a premier team within the Air Force, when they competed fiercely against other Air Force Global Strike Command units during the AFCOCOMP. The team secured second place overall, narrowly missing first by just one point. Their high energy, teamwork and technical proficiency were recognized by senior leaders, solidifying their reputation as one of the top munitions teams in the service.



“The success we had at AFCOCOMP has had a multitude of after effects,” Richardson said. “Socially, we are well known throughout the career field. Internally, 5 MUNS now has a 10-person team of absolute professionals ready to be utilized at a moment’s notice.”



That sense of camaraderie and excellence carried over to their work at RAF Fairford, where they have efficiently completed builds efficiently while maintaining a high level of morale.



“I think the team is doing great. We have completed a lot of our builds quickly, even while pacing ourselves,” said Tech. Sgt. Amanda Solis 5th MUNS munitions operations section chief. “That is a testament to our team’s capability and efficiency.”



For Richardson, the impact of AFCOCOMP and the skills learned from it have been instrumental in making the 5th MUNS team an elite group of Airmen, ready to tackle any challenge thrown their way.



“The experience they gained training for and performing at AFCOCOMP will set them apart from their peers for years to come,” Richardson said. “This energy trickles out onto all the jobs these members are involved in, showcasing their expertise in all ways. For example, having an Airman 1st Class lead and teach all the members of his shift how to properly align a strake and belly band on a GBU 54.”



Day in and day out the Airmen of 5th MUNS continue to build, innovate, and adapt to meet the demands of their mission. Their expertise, dedication and relentless drive make them an invaluable part of BTF 25-2 and a key component in ensuring the success of global deterrence operations.

