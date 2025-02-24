BTF 25-2 completes inert weapons drop in Türkiye

On Feb. 27 two B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, completed combined Bomber Task Force mission SPARTAN SWORD.



The bombers were escorted by Turkish F-16s before conducting inert weapons drops with U.S. and Turkish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers about 150 miles northwest of U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s Incirlik Air Base.



“Employing weapons alongside our partners and Allies demonstrates the collective strength through unity of NATO,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Cangealose, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander.



BTF missions serve as visible examples of Alliance solidarity, resolve and warfighting capability.



“Every Ally and partner had a crucial part in the success of this mission and serves as a model for future operations. The allied Joint Terminal Attack Controllers seamlessly integrated with the bombers to hone our collective lethality and ensure stability.”



BTF missions are critical to strengthening NATO’s collective capabilities with Allies and partners and demonstrating the Alliance’s shared commitment to global security and stability.



SPARTAN SWORD is one of several combined missions scheduled during the current BTF deployment in Europe.



“BTF will continue to push for enhanced integration with our NATO partners,” said Capt. Aaron Gurley, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa BTF planner. “We will continue to play our to establish and maintain security among NATO, and deter Russian aggression.”

