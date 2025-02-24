National Guard Space Operators Train with Allies at Cobra Gold

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Irvin Magayanes, 150th Electronic Warfare Squadron, space...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Irvin Magayanes, 150th Electronic Warfare Squadron, space operator, calibrates the Honey Badger system during Exercise Cobra Gold 2025 in Camp Suranaree, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2025. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez) see less | View Image Page

Space Operations Airmen from three Air National Guard units, two squadrons from across the Hawaiian Islands, the 109th and 150th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadrons, and the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron from California are part of a Total Force team deployed to Thailand in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 25.



The Guard units are here to train alongside partner nations, showcasing the crucial role of space in modern military operations and highlighting the DoD's commitment to peace through strength.



"The whole point of this is to show them what the Space Force can do for commanders," said Lt. Gabrielle Zamojski, 216 EWS, space operator. "When we come out to exercises and show them different space systems, they can see what the electromagnetic warfare spectrum is and what the space link can look like."



The Guard units brought two systems to Cobra Gold: Honey Badger and Kraken. These systems passively observe and characterize signals in the space domain.

"This is the first time my unit has supported this exercise and we're slowly getting more Space Force integrated into it this and other exercises as well,” said Zamojski. “We're a new branch, and we're plugging into more exercises to highlight our strategic value to our allies and partners."



This training not only enhances interoperability with partner nations but also demonstrates the Space Force's dedication to working as part of the Joint force.



"I am learning a lot about the space environment out here and this exercise is a great learning opportunity for space operators to go out and integrate with different nations while working on different types of missions from what we normally do at our home units," said Senior Airman Michael Caravalho, 150 EWS, space operator. "Once they see what we can do, I can explain in detail the type of work I am doing and how the systems work together to accomplish the overall mission."



Joint Exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



The U.S. DoD’s participation in Cobra Gold showcases the critical role of Joint Force space professionals in supporting global security objectives, demonstrating the value of their unique skills and experience in the space domain.