12th LLB Marines Train with ALPV, Enhance Autonomous Logistics Capabilities

Photo By Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marines operate an Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel at Naha Military Port, Okinawa,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marines operate an Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. Marines with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion executed the first ALPV rehearsals in Okinawa, increasing 12th LLB's operational readiness and amphibious capabilities. The ALPV is a semi-submersible autonomous logistics delivery system that has the ability to deliver multiple variations of supplies and equipment through contested maritime terrain. The Marines are with 12th LLB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye) (Details on the vessel have been blurred for security reasons) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – Ten Marines with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion successfully completed new equipment training with the Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV) at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, in January 2025. The training, sponsored by the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, and provided by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC-PAC), introduced Marines to both remote and direct operation of the ALPV, a next-generation unmanned logistics platform designed to sustain Stand-in Forces in contested maritime environments.



The ALPV is an autonomous logistics distribution system that may be configured to deliver multiple variations of supplies, including food/water, fuel, ammunition, medical supplies, repair parts and other equipment throughout the littorals. This technology is crucial for providing sustainment to Stand-in Forces, including 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and other forward based III MEF units operating in contested areas.



“My first time training with the ALPV was in San Diego, and I had never really been on a small boat before, let alone operated one,” said Cpl. Gilbert Elliott, a heavy equipment mechanic with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion. “It was a new challenge for me to think like a captain of a boat, making sure everything was in place and operating correctly, but I caught on quickly. This time around in Okinawa, I felt much more confident, and I was able to take on more of a leadership role.”



During the training, Marines learned how to operate the ALPV through a mission planner interface, enabling control from global locations and a direct physical control system when within line of sight. The course included classroom instruction, hands-on familiarization, and live operation in the water, ensuring operators could effectively maneuver and control the vessel in diverse conditions.



“We had to learn how to work with the port, coordinate with safety boats, and operate in a much busier maritime environment than our previous training in San Diego,” said Elliott. “I was able to teach the newer Marines how to properly tie off the vessel, conduct pre- and post-operation checks, and execute missions successfully.”



“This technology directly supports our ability to sustain Stand-in Forces without relying on traditional resupply methods that may be vulnerable in a contested environment,” said Sgt. Michael Speis, a logistics specialist with 12th LLB. “The ALPV enhances our ability to remain agile and keep our Marines in the fight, even when access to conventional supply lines is limited.”



In addition to ALPV operations, Marines with 12th LLB have been conducting daily swim training to improve their confidence in the water. The Marines are preparing to participate in a 6-week maritime operator (MOP) course with Expeditionary Operations Training Group. During the MOP course, LLB Marines will learn how to independently crew a Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft (CRRC) to enable ALPV offloading in austere environments.



“We’re building up our operators’ confidence so they can eventually pass Water Survival Advanced [course] and go through more specialized courses,” said Sgt. Speis. “It’s important for us to feel comfortable in the water when we’re operating these vessels. The more time we spend in the water, the more confident we’ll be when it matters most.”



The MLR will continue to explore autonomous logistics capabilities that align with Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and Stand-in Forces (SiF) concepts. As these technologies develop, their integration into 12th MLR’s logistics framework will enhance sustainment and operational reach within the Indo-Pacific region.