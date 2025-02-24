USCGC Myrtle Hazard patrol enhances maritime border security in U.S. territorial EEZ

Photo By Lt.j.g. Peyton Phillips | The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), supplemented by the U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Peyton Phillips | The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), supplemented by the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Sector Boarding Team, board a commercial vessel approaching Guam on Feb. 13, 2025. The crew completed a multi-mission patrol from Feb. 3 to Feb. 24, 2025, strengthening maritime border security across the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ) surrounding Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and the approaches to our ports from the high seas. Covering nearly 1,700 nautical miles, the crew provided critical presence, enforced federal laws, and responded to search and rescue cases under Operation Blue Pacific and Operation Rematau. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Peyton Phillips) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) completed a multi-mission patrol from Feb. 3 to Feb. 24, 2025, strengthening maritime border security across the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ) surrounding Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and the approaches to our ports from the high seas.



Covering nearly 1,700 nautical miles, the crew provided critical presence, enforced federal laws, and responded to search and rescue cases under Operation Blue Pacific and Operation Rematau.



"I couldn't be prouder of this crew's performance during our patrol," said Lt. Emma Saunders, commanding officer of USCGC Myrtle Hazard. "They executed critical security boardings, responded to multiple search and rescue cases, and upheld our commitment to safeguarding U.S. borders and our communities. Their professionalism and dedication ensure we remain ready to respond at a moment's notice, strengthening our regional maritime security and protecting those who depend on the sea."



Throughout the patrol, the crew executed 140 hours of Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security operations and dedicated 56 hours to search and rescue. They conducted three security boardings on commercial vessels, completed gunnery and pyrotechnic training exercises, and advanced operational readiness by qualifying multiple members in key roles, including a new small boat coxswain, three boat crew members, and a boarding officer.



Myrtle Hazard's crew responded to five search and rescue cases, including a disabled vessel near Ritidian Point, Guam. The crew attempted repairs before transferring the tow to a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, who safely delivered the two mariners and their vessel to the harbor in Hagåtña. They also conducted extensive searches in Tumon Bay and Hagåtña Bay off Guam and Tank Beach off Saipan for potentially distressed people in the water, demonstrating the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of life at sea.



All waterway users are encouraged to watch the weather and heed warnings from the National Weather Service and first responders. Advisories for high surf with large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet, a high risk of rip currents, and dangers to small craft with seas of 8 to 12 feet for the Marianas are currently in effect.



The U.S. Coast Guard remains steadfast in defending the nation's maritime interests, securing vital shipping lanes, and safeguarding the region's waters. Myrtle Hazard's patrol underscores the Service's enduring role in enforcing U.S. sovereignty and laws, deterring illicit activity, and ensuring the safety of all mariners and waterway users.



-USCG-



The Myrtle Hazard is the 39th 154-foot Sentinel-class FRC, named in honor of the first enlisted woman in the U.S. Coast Guard who served as an electrician and radio operator. It is one of three Guam-based cutters, a cornerstone for the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to the U.S. and the people of Oceania.



The team of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is critical in promoting Pacific maritime security, safety, and regional prosperity. The unit's capabilities are integral to executing a wide range of U.S. Coast Guard missions, from safeguarding maritime borders to ensuring commerce and the integrity of the maritime transportation system and saving those in peril on the sea.