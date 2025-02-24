Air Force JROTC Experiences Hands-On Army Training at Torii Station

Photo By Natalie Stanley | Kadena Air Base Airmen 1st Class Noah Medders, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | Kadena Air Base Airmen 1st Class Noah Medders, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aerospace medical technician, demonstrates how to treat injuries using a medical training mannequin to Kadena High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets at the Torii Station Training Support Center, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Torii Station, Japan – U.S. Army and Air Force teamed up to provide Kadena Air Base Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets with invaluable hands-on experience in a joint-service environment.



The training, held at the Torii Station Training Support Center on Okinawa, was a collaboration between the Kadena JROTC program, training center personnel, and U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa school liaison officer Christine McNeace.



“Watching DoD Civilians, local national workers, active-duty personnel and military retirees working together as a cohesive unit to offer Junior cadets worldclass training was satisfying to see in action,” said McNeace.



This collaboration provided an opportunity for cadets to enhance their leadership, teamwork, and student development.



“Building responsible citizens is our motto, and while we use some military training and methodology, the reality is the vast majority of these cadets will never wear a uniform and serve their country,” said retired Senior Master Sgt. James Walker, aerospace science JROTC instructor. "We want kids to learn how to be professional and how to lead and follow. We want to show the students what options are out there and give them the chance to experience the active-duty military, and in this case, the Army."



The cadets spent the morning observing and receiving hands-on training in medical aid and weapons operations and safety from subject matter experts. From observation to active participation, the experience aimed to broaden their horizons and spark interest in future opportunities.



Christina Kehg, a third-year JROTC cadet and aspiring emergency medical physician, said the day reinforced how JROTC teaches life skills and lets students experience future careers. She appreciated the medical training and the realistic glimpse it provided into the world of emergency medicine.



The day also provided opportunities for students to connect with instructors, some just a few years removed from high school themselves, and gain valuable insights.



“A hidden takeaway is the amount of conversation that happens," said Walker. "Students get to pick the brains of service members who speak their language and are part of their generation.”



The day exemplified the power of partnership, showcasing the unity within the military community, regardless of service status and all involved hopes today’s collaboration is just one of many in the future.



“I hope to see more opportunities for JROTC cadets to train and collaborate across branches, fostering a deeper understanding of and appreciation for joint operations," said McNeace. "In addition, I hope to expand similar opportunities to all students—not just Junior cadets—to gain real-world experiences within other career pathways.”



If your unit or program is interested in supporting this initiative, contact your school liaison officer for details.