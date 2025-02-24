Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands Governor Arnold Palacios at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, Feb. 26, 2025.



Topics of discussion included enhancement of operations, activities and investments in CNMI, increased training opportunities, and overall strength and prosperity of the U.S. and its territories.



CNMI is part of the U.S. homeland and is strategically significant to the U.S. as a Pacific nation.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 18:49 Story ID: 491727 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands Governor visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.