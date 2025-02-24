Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands Governor visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands Governor Arnold Palacios at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, Feb. 26, 2025.

    Topics of discussion included enhancement of operations, activities and investments in CNMI, increased training opportunities, and overall strength and prosperity of the U.S. and its territories.

    CNMI is part of the U.S. homeland and is strategically significant to the U.S. as a Pacific nation.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

