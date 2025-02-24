A partnership forging future leaders

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. In the summer of 2022 a coworker, Tech. Sgt. Paje Keepers, invited Master Sgt. Erica Northam, 92nd Maintenance Squadron maintenance flight superintendent, to an Airman Leadership School volunteer event. They volunteered at the Hutton Settlement Children's Home, which is a long-term care facility that provides a safe and caring environment for children in need. Northam and Keepers shared a connection with the children, drawing them back to volunteer for countless hours.

The Hutton Settlement administers classes and programs that help empower children while inspiring curiosity and responsibility. Their mission, vision, and values consist of an attachment-based parenting model called the Circle of Security, which focuses on building secure connections over behavioral management.

Northam stated that the Hutton Settlement has always been a place for children, and as someone who was adopted, seeing a place like the Hutton Settlement gives her hope that there are people who care about the wellbeing of these children.

Basham, Northam, ALS Cadre, and ALS students devote their time to the Hutton Settlement children to help them grow. In turn, the children teach the Airmen about servant leadership by demonstrating how to actively listen, empathize, and build genuine connections that empower those around them. Through the partnership between Fairchild Air Force Base and the Hutton Settlement, both the children and the Airmen learn leadership skills.

“They know we’ll be back for the next event, ready to help with anything, whether it’s harvesting the garden, cleaning the chicken coops, painting buildings, building greenhouses, or chopping firewood,” said Master Sgt. Lindsey Basham, the Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School Commandant. “Even in the pouring rain, we’re right there with them, getting our hands dirty.”

This shared experience of service creates a powerful foundation for leadership development. The ALS Airmen witness how consistent effort and genuine care can impact the younger generation, while the children observe leadership qualities in action.

In the fall of 2023, ALS students hosted the children for a day at Fairchild AFB to show them the mission of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and tenant units. The tour showcased different career fields, provided an up-close view of aircraft, and facilitated interactions with Security Forces and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists.

“Volunteering at the Hutton Settlement has allowed me to learn how to look for the non-verbal [signals] and really listen to what someone is saying, enabling a chance to really connect with the new generations of Airmen,” Northam stated. “I always try to lead by example; showing up is holding myself accountable for both the [Hutton Settlement] children and my Airmen. I give them my respect and I’ve earned a lot of respect in turn.”

Through hard work and dedication, the children have also earned the Airmen's respect. One resident, identified as E, was invited to speak at a recent ALS graduation ceremony, engaging with over 100 attendees about the relationship between the schoolhouse and the Hutton Settlement.

“I remember last year, Erica [Northam] came to many of my volleyball games and now she loves to encourage me and push me to my full potential,” said E. “She is always there on Saturday with donuts to laugh and listen to me. Lindsey [Basham] saw I had a skill in public speaking, which she gave me an opportunity to share on a big stage at the ALS graduation. I won’t forget it!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 18:34 Story ID: 491726 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A partnership forging future leaders, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.