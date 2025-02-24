8th TSC hosts 143rd ESC and ADF for Talisman Sabre 25 planning conference

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, addresses Soldiers from the 8th TSC, 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Australian Defence Force at the sustainment-focused Talisman Sabre planning conference Feb. 12 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. with multinational participation that occurs biennially across multiple locations in Australia. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted Soldiers from the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Australian Defense Force for a sustainment-focused Talisman Sabre planning conference Feb. 10-13 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



Talisman Sabre is a bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. with multinational participation that occurs biennially across multiple locations in Australia.



This year’s iteration includes live fire exercises, field training exercises, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, and air combat and maritime operations, making planning conferences essential to ensure support elements are prepared to handle the scope and scale of events.



“We’re very pleased with the outputs of the conference and everything we were able to accomplish; we’re definitely on the right track,” said Lt. Col. Michael Martin, chief of future operations for 8th TSC. “When you get all the key players in the same room, it’s amazing the progress you can make.”



This year, U.S. Army Reserve participation will expand significantly as members of the 143rd ESC integrate into the Combined Joint Theater Support Component, an international team of U.S. and ADF Soldiers overseeing logistics operations for the exercise.



The CJTSC concept was introduced during Talisman Sabre 23, where the combined team addressed numerous sustainment challenges by working with and through government agencies to ensure training evolutions proceeded as designed.



“The opportunity to attend MDMP (military decision making process) in Hawaii with our active-duty counterparts and Australian partners was extremely rewarding and is critical to ensure our Army Reserve units are getting valuable training,” said Maj. Jeremy Nielsen, executive officer, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command based out of Orlando, Florida. “It was awesome to see the instant collaboration between our teams, and we look for to future collaboration with 8th TSC and the ADF as we build toward Talisman Sabre 2025.”



The Army MDMP is the process that guides staffs and commanders through a structured and sequential process to ensure information is thoroughly considered before creating plans for operations and missions.



While the geographically dispersed staffs routinely communicate and hold meetings online, nothing can substitute in-person collaboration.



"This exercise has been an excellent opportunity to integrate, cross-level, and plan with our friends and colleagues in 8th TSC and their down-trace units,” said Capt. Aaron Wurfel, ADF, Joint Logistics Command / National Entry Coordination Cell. “Whilst online, communication works great most of the time; there’s nothing better than watching someone’s reaction when you explain what a drop bear is in person."



Key planners will reconvene in Australia for the final planning conference before personnel and equipment begin arriving throughout June and July in preparation for Talisman Sabre 2025.