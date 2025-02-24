Harding Fellows visit University of Kansas ahead of program start

Courtesy Photo | Scott Reinardy, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Student Success, leads a discussion with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Scott Reinardy, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Student Success, leads a discussion with the next group of Harding Fellows during a campus orientation visit Feb. 24, 2024, in Lawrence, KS. This group of fellows is the first to experience the expanded program, which includes a master's degree program at the University of Kansas. see less | View Image Page

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – The next group of Harding Fellows saw their future in crimson and blue this week during a visit to University of Kansas ahead of their program’s start this summer.



The Fellows toured the KU campus and met with faculty from the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications to help prepare them for their upcoming experience as graduate students.



The four Soldiers were selected by their branch’s centers of excellence for the newly expanded broadening opportunity through the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Harding Project.



This program includes the mutually beneficial education arrangement before returning to their respective journals to act as military editors-in-chief.



Army Sustainment’s newest Fellow CPT Steven Denaro said the enthusiasm for the new cooperative education agreement between the Army and KU was evident.



“The Kansas trip has been a phenomenal team building opportunity with KU faculty and amongst the fellows. Names that were instrumental in the seamless transition back to academia became faces today,” he said. “There is a vast amount of experience on all sides to share and draw from as we work toward our goal of revitalizing the journals.”



Connecting during the visit with Soldiers also selected for the Fellowship invigorated the excitement surrounding their upcoming career opportunity.



“Allowing Harding Fellows to integrate into the University of Kansas proved critical in understanding the concept and expectations of this accelerated program,” CPT Thepnakone “Tommy” Souimaniphanh, said. “The William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communication staff has made this experience welcoming, seamless, and exciting.”



Souimaniphanh will join Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin as a Harding Fellow in June 2026.



“The tailored orientation not only answered every question I had but also addressed both my professional and personal inquiries in depth,” CPT Matt Becker said. “This experience has significantly increased my excitement for the fellowship, and I’m leaving with a renewed sense of purpose and anticipation for what lies ahead.”



Becker will join the Air Defense Artillery Journal staff after his degree program.



CPT Jared Peterson, Infantry’s next Fellow was also part of the visit.



At the completion of their program, Fellows will earn a Master of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication.



They begin their customized program this summer with an onlinecourse that concludes with a two-week “bootcamp” in August, followed by two intense semesters of classes, before reporting to their centers of excellence as editors.



The FY25 Harding Fellow Cohort includes:

Army Sustainment: CPT Steven M. Denaro (AG)

Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin: CPT Thepnakone T. Souimaniphanh (MI)

Infantry: CPT Jared G. Petersen

Air Defense Artillery Journal: CPT Matthew A. Becker (AD)



Harding Fellow Program

The Major General Edwin “Forrest” Harding Fellowship was established in July 2024 as a continuation of the Harding Project’s drive for cultural change through professional writing and discourse.



The first group included 11 junior officers and a senior NCO, hand-picked by their branch leadership, to be the first uniformed editors for their Army branch journals in almost two decades.



Paired with the talented civilian editors, the Fellows worked to renew the impact of their journals.



The first Fellows were instrumental in the increase of professional writing and publication across their respective journals, with a nearly 50% increase in submissions. They also supported the launch of the Line of Departure website, which provides web-first, mobile-friendly professional pieces for the Army from any device and location.



The next window to apply for this Fellowship will occur this summer when Human Resources Command publishes the FY26 Broadening Opportunities Catalog. The Army plans to recruit captains, senior warrant officers, and master sergeants from the Armor, Field Artillery, Aviation, Signal, Cyber, Special Forces, Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, Engineer, Military Police, and Chemical branches.



For more information on the CSA’s Harding Project, visit https://www.hardingproject.com/.