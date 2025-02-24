USACE Aviation Program Office: Enhancing Efficiency and Compliance in UAS Operations

Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | Zachary Roy of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District prepares and...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | Zachary Roy of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District prepares and uncrewed aviation system for flight. The USACE Aviation Program Office provides support and oversight of various crewed and uncrewed aviation systems in support of the dynamic missions of the organization. (US Army photo by David Mello/Released) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Aviation Program Office (APO) plays a pivotal role in advancing crewed and uncrewed aviation missions across the organization. Established to meet the growing demands of Civil Works, Emergency Response, and Combatant Command operations, the APO serves as the central aviation authority for USACE, ensuring the safe, legal, and efficient operation of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS).



With the largest UAS footprint in the Department of Defense (DoD), the APO focuses on three primary lines of effort: Training, Doctrine and Policy Development, and Information Management. These efforts are designed to expedite the operational readiness of UAS operators while maintaining strict compliance with regulatory requirements to get USACE flying faster to meet mission demands quickly and safely.



“First and foremost, aviation safety is our top priority,” said Chris Kernan, Program Manager for the APO. “We've implemented rigorous training and oversight programs and strictly adhere to Army and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations to ensure the safety of both our personnel and the public. We prioritize accomplishing tasks in hazardous environments while minimizing risks to personnel, operations and projects."



Training: Building a Skilled and Compliant Workforce



“Effective training is the cornerstone of safe and efficient UAS operations,” said Ellis.



The APO UAS Basic Course ensures that all operators acquire the necessary skills, knowledge, and situational awareness to conduct missions in compliance with DoD and FAA requirements.



The training curriculum emphasizes mission planning, operational procedures, and regulatory standards, preparing personnel to navigate both Controlled and Uncontrolled Airspace with confidence. In collaboration with the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE), the APO integrates best practices and emerging technologies into its training programs.



“This partnership not only enhances training quality but also fosters a shared understanding of evolving aviation challenges across multiple DoD entities,” Kernan said.



“By equipping operators with the latest tools and techniques, the APO helps USACE maintain its position as the leading UAS operator in the National Airspace System (NAS).”



Additionally, the APO regularly seeks out opportunities to partner with commands and agencies outside of USACE to share knowledge and elevate the community of practice as a whole.



"We prioritize knowledge sharing and education for all users within USACE and our partners,” said Kernan. “Our comprehensive training resources cover safety, policy, and regulatory compliance, ensuring that everyone is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to operate UAS safely and effectively."



"We see great potential for collaboration with other federal agencies through our UAS qualification training program. By sharing our expertise and resources, we can support external partners in leveraging UAS technology to enhance their operations, foster mutually beneficial partnerships and enhance data sharing."



Doctrine and Policy Development: Establishing a Regulatory Framework



To ensure consistency, safety, and operational integrity in UAS activities, the APO leads policy development efforts aligned with Army Regulation 95-1 and other aviation directives. These policies provide clear guidance on mission planning, equipment usage, and operator responsibilities.



“The APO continuously updates aviation doctrine to address new challenges and technological advancements,” Kernan said. “By anticipating future needs, we streamline processes to enhance mission execution while ensuring compliance with USACE, DoD, and FAA standards.”



Information Management: Streamlining Airspace Access



One of the most critical components of UAS operations is access to the NAS. The APO manages Certificates of Authorization or Waiver (COA) with the FAA, securing timely approvals for various mission profiles.



“The APO leverages established relationships with regulatory bodies and expertise in airspace management to expedite the COA process, reducing the administrative burden on field units,” Kernan said.



A key enabler of this effort is the APO’s mission planning software, which guides operators through each step necessary to ensure safe and compliant UAS operations. This software has significantly reduced the processing timeline for 85% of USACE’s small UAS flights, providing near real-time access to critical operational areas.



“The ability to self-govern within FAA regulations was a major milestone,” Kernan said. “This streamlined approach enhances operational readiness while maintaining full compliance.”



The Value of the APO: Efficiency Through Innovation



By integrating advanced training methodologies, proactive policy development, and efficient information management, the APO ensures that UAS operators can execute missions swiftly and safely.



“As the APO evolves, our commitment to efficiency and professional duty remains steadfast,” Kernan said. “Through collaboration with internal USACE stakeholders and external partners like USAACE, we continue to advance UAS operations and keep our operators at the forefront of safe and effective aviation practices.”



"We're committed to continuous improvement and innovation within our programs. Through investments in research and development, partnerships with industry leaders, and a forward-looking approach to technology integration, we're constantly striving to push the boundaries of what's possible with aerial collection. "



With its unwavering focus on innovation and compliance, the APO provides invaluable capabilities to USACE and beyond, ensuring operational excellence from the enterprise level down to individual districts.