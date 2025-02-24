Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Region Housing (N93)

The Region Housing office coordinates essential housing and support services for service members and their families and is responsible for providing referral services to its Public-Private Venture (PPV) partner, Hunt Companies/Ohana Military Communities (OMC). OMC manages approximately 4,500 homes on the islands of Oahu and Kauai.



Region Housing (N93) is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Jordan McCormick is the director of CNRH Region Housing.



The primary goals of Region Housing are to enhance fleet readiness and quality of life by providing eligible service members and their families with housing that meets their needs, and to deliver personalized customer service to service members throughout their tour. The Region Housing office is located in the Moanalua Complex, 4825 Bougainville Drive, Building 2652, First Floor.



The Commander, Navy Instillation Command (CNIC) Navy Housing program, which oversees regional housing offices, is dedicated to providing suitable, affordable and safe living quarters for single or unaccompanied Sailors who live in Unaccompanied Housing (UH). CNIC’s mission is to deliver shore-based products and services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. The UH program provides housing and related services in support of Navy’s mission and readiness.



“Our housing leadership has built a very cohesive team and developed a culture that many want to be a part of,” said McCormick. “We have a team that works well together and will step in at any time to support one another wherever and whenever needed.”



The Region Housing team is comprised of eight personnel: the Program Director, the Public-Private Venture (PPV) Director, the Unaccompanied Housing (UH) Director, Housing/PPV Operations, Housing/PPV Management/Analyst, PPV Liaison, PPV Oversight, and UH Budget Assistant.



“We are here to help if you have any questions regarding housing or if you have any issues with the PPV Partner that you cannot resolve with them,” said McCormick.



For more information about the CNRH Housing department, visit https://ffr.cnic.navy.mil/Navy-Housing/Housing-By-Region/Hawaii/ or email CNRH_Housing@us.navy.mil.

